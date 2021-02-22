ERPD hires Rossmeisl to be receptionist, secretary
Tiffany Rossmeisl has been hired to the position of Elk River Police Department secretary and receptionist effective Feb. 26.
The opening was created when Angie Fisher resigned from the post. The city went to market and received 140 applications and interviewed 10% of them. Following a complete background and pre-employment testing, Human Resources Manager Lauren Wipper recommended her hire.
Rossmeisl has been an administrative assistant at Elk River High School since 2014 and is a Kids Stuff lead staff at the Elk River YMCA. She comes highly recommended by police department staff that have worked with her at the high school.
