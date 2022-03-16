Elk River Police Department has joined the Neighbors Public Safety Service app, a modern take on a traditional neighborhood watch program designed to connect residents and improve community safety.
The Neighbors app allows people, the user, to share photos, videos, and information related to local crime and safety incidents so fellow residents can stay informed. While the app is a product of Ring, which specializes in video doorbells, home security cameras and alarm systems, you do NOT need a Ring device to join Neighbors. Anyone with a smartphone and an Elk River address can download the free Neighbors app to view updates from ERPD and fellow Elk River residents, with the ability to personalize your notification and posting preference. If you live outside of Elk River, check with your local police department or sheriff’s office to ask about their involvement in this program.
With the help of the Neighbors Public Safety program, ERPD can save valuable time in the early stages of an investigation by sending out a “request for assistance” post, asking for those in the area to share any footage, photos, or information if an incident occurs - all on a volunteer basis through the app. There are also “safety” and “crime” post opportunities ERPD plans to utilize when necessary.
The police department encourages people to call 911 to report criminal activity or in emergency situations as the ERPD Neighbors page will not be monitored 24/7.
People can download the app through an Apple or Android app store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.