Elk River Municipal Utilities is working on repairing a large water main break in the vicinity of Highway 169 and School Street. Currently, it has not affected any customers, ERMU reported on its website at 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 3.

Due to the circumstances and the effect it has on the city's entire water distribution system, ERMU officials are asking residents to do everything they can to conserve water over the next 24 hours to not overburden the system.

If possible, please refrain from any lawn irrigation or other tasks requiring large amounts of water, Elk River Municipal Utilities reported on its website.

