ERMU, Waste Management happy with 20-year project run

by Jim Boyle
Editor
As Waste Management and Minnesota Municipal Power Association embark on a new partnership involving methane gas, those involved with the Landfill Gas to Energy Project that lasted 20 years have nothing but good things to say about it.
“The project was a great partnership to utilize a waste methane gas to create energy,” said Tom Sagstetter, the conservation and key accounts manager for Elk River Municipal Utilities. “Over the life of the project the facility produced 479 million kWh.”
That is the equivalent of 49,896 homes consuming 9,600 kWh (the average for homeowners) for one year.
The Landfill Gas Plant began operations in 2002 when Elk River Municipal Utilities and Elk River Landfill entered into an agreement to convert the methane gas from the landfill into energy. This agreement was amended in 2006 with the addition of a fourth engine.
Sherburne County played a significant role in this venture by providing an interest free loan. So did Great River Energy, which purchased energy output.
The agreement expired Oct. 31, 2022, and despite efforts to find a willing party to purchase the electric output that made financial sense for continuing the operation.
Julie Ketchum, an area public affairs manager for Waste Management, said the Landfill Gas to Energy project will be remembered as a model for collaboration and community engagement.
“We are grateful for the efforts of city and county elected officials, and Elk River Municipal Utility, all of whom worked tirelessly to help us bring the LFGTE (Landfill Gas to Energy) plant online,” she said. “These partnerships created strong connections to and investment in the community for WM (Waste Management). The history of WM’s original LF (landfill) gas system was foundational to the development of our new, next generation RNG (renewable natural gas) facility, which reinforces WM’s commitment to helping Minnesota achieve its sustainability goals.”
Elk River Municipal Utilities officials are glad Waste Management found a way to make use of the methane gas. Not only did it remove the cost of decommissioning the plant for ERMU, which it would have been contractually obligated to do, ERMU also received a payment for the building and equipment, Sagstetter said.
“The cost of operating the facility has been increasing and the rates counter parties are willing to pay for baseload power production have not kept up with costs to produce,” he said.
ERMU had evaluated the possibility of renewable natural gas several years ago, but the risks of an ongoing sustainable market for the product at the time was too great for the cost to build a facility to manufacture the renewable natural gas, Sagstetter said.
ERMU would have been interested in pursuing renewable natural gas, but it couldn’t justify using rate-payer funds to build and operate such a facility because it was outside the scope of its business model.
“ERMU was only able to purchase the methane gas from Waste Management for production of electricity,” Sagstetter said. “ERMU’s wholesale supplier, MMPA, will be producing RNG from the landfill gas, which will allow ERMU to continue to receive the benefits of renewable energy production from the landfill.”
The transition to RNG will be great because it will continue to utilize a valuable by-product of the landfill to create energy.
“This technology will continue to decrease the environmental impacts of the landfill, create jobs in our community, provide another example of fully utilizing all resources available to positively impact the community and create something good out of a waste product that helps to decrease our impact on the Earth,” Sagstetter said.
The landfill will continue to produce methane for many years after it closes, Sagstetter said.
The landfill is scheduled to close in 2030, but it may reach capacity before that time depending on how much comes in annually.
Waste Management entered into talks with Livonia Township to explore an expansion of the landfill’s municipal waste operations. When asked about the status of conversations, Ketchum said Waste Management has agreements in place with Livonia Township.
Livonia Town Board Supervisor Kevin Hiller confirmed that, noting there is a substantial permitting process still ahead that will take five years to complete and require approvals from the Environmental Protection Agency.
“They have a whole host of rules and regulations to follow,” Hiller said. “Provided those are met, we’re comfortable going forward with the conversion of construction debris (landfill) into a municipal solid waste (landfill). They have to satisfy the county, the state and the feds.”
Hiller said as long as all of the approvals can be received, they signed an agreement saying they’re comfortable moving forward.
The Elk River Landfill’s new renewable natural gas facility will be sized to accommodate expansion, but it is not dependent upon future expansion of the facility.
Landfill gas systems can generate gas for 40 years or longer. Renewable natural gas systems are a more efficient means of producing renewable energy from landfill gas.
“From an environmental standpoint, RNG systems are far superior in recovering landfill gas for use as a renewable energy, and thereby reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions at the site by up to 90%,” Ketchum said. “Waste Management is excited to bring this next generation renewable natural gas (RNG) system online and to be part of the solution to developing sustainable energy sources for Minnesota.”
