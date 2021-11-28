Elk River Municipal Utilities has earned the Smart Energy Provider designation from the American Public Power Association for the second consecutive time, joining more than 90 public power utilities nationwide.
The Smart Energy Provider designation recognizes public power utilities for demonstrating a commitment to and proficiency in energy efficiency, distributed generation, and environmental initiatives that support the goal of providing safe, reliable, low-cost and sustainable electric service.
“We are proud to be recognized as a utility, and community, at the forefront of sustainable living initiatives,” said Tom Sagstetter, Conservation and Key Accounts manager for ERMU. “Earning the SEP designation is a credit to our dedication to offering programs that help customers save money, reduce our collective environmental impact, and support the community’s responsible energy use. Our employees, who work hard each day to deliver safe, reliable, affordable utility services, are also leaders in environmental stewardship and can be proud of this recognition and all that it stands for.”
Rebates for efficient appliances, as well as an electric vehicle charging program, which uses 100% renewable energy, were some of the key components in ERMU’s application for the designation. The city of Elk River’s sustainability initiatives — such as solid waste and organics disposal programs, stormwater management, and powering facilities with renewable energy — were also factors in earning this designation.
The review panel awarding the designation also assesses utilities on their customer engagement. Through the Energy City Commission, ERMU and the city work to educate the community about the long-term benefits of a sustainable community. Leading these efforts are the educational tours of demonstration sites around the city, such as the solar panels at City Hall, the wind turbine at the Youth Athletic Complex, and the four public electric vehicle charging stations around the community. The partnership between ERMU and the city allows for greater connection with the community, builders, developers, economic development, and local schools.
The American Public Power Association is the voice of not-for-profit, community-owned utilities that power 49 million people in 2,000 towns and cities nationwide. The association advocates and advises on electricity policy, technology, trends, training, and operations.
The SEP designation lasts for two years (Dec. 1, 2021, to Nov. 30, 2023).
To learn more about local sustainability opportunities, visit www.ERMUMN.com and www.elkrivermn.gov/energycity.
