Elk River Municipal Utilities Operations Manager Mark Fuchs is retiring at the end of the month after 34 years with the company.
Mark is a perfect example of how ERMU promotes from within. He got several promotions along the way until he got to the second most powerful position in the company.
I can’t say enough good things about Mark. He is well respected by everyone at ERMU and was always very easy to work with for customers and staff. If you needed help, Mark was always there to guide and assist.
He also worked very well with the city employees. His view was that he was part of a very large team that always strived to get things done in the most efficient way possible.
Mark was in charge of two large territory acquisitions by ERMU that expanded the company to the point where it now provides electricity from one city border to another. That takeover process went very smoothly and Mark deserves a lot of the credit for that.
I wish Mark a happy and healthy retirement. He has earned it. — John Dietz, Chair, Elk River Municipal Utilities Commission
