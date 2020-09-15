ERMU goes internal for GM

The Elk River Municipal Utilities Commission announced on Sept. 8 the promotion of Theresa Slominski to general manager of Elk River Municipal Utilities.
Slominski joined ERMU in 2004 as an accounts payable and payroll specialist and has since been promoted to finance and office manager in 2005, administrations director in 2019 and now general manager in 2020.
She has a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of North Dakota.
“Theresa brings solid municipal utility leadership experience and has the respect of the commission and her peers,” Chair John Dietz said. “The commission has always felt strongly about promoting from within, and Theresa was a natural fit for the position.”
Slominski has served on several volunteer boards for nonprofit organizations, is active in her church, and is a member of the Elk River Rotary Club. She is married and has two adult children. When not working Theresa enjoys spending time at the lake and attending hockey games.
ERMU is a Minnesota municipal electric and water utility serving Elk River and areas of Otsego, Dayton, and Big Lake Township. As a public power and water utility, it is owned by those it serves and governed by members of its community.
