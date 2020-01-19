ERMU customers to see no increase for 2020
by Jim Boyle
Editor
The Elk River Municipal Utilities Commission has chosen to keep electric rates unchanged for 2020.
This is good news on top of good news.
ERMU’s electric customers will receive service at the same price as in 2019, when they saw a historic 5% decrease from the previous year.
“The Elk River Municipal Utilities Commission is very pleased to be able to offer a 0% electric rate increase for 2020,” said Elk River Mayor John Dietz, who is also the president of the utilities commission and has been for some time.
Two major factors allowed ERMU to hold electric rates for 2020. Through the competitive pricing of their wholesale power provider, Minnesota Municipal Power Agency, and conscientiously reducing expenditures, they were able to meet responsible operation margins without increasing costs to customers.
Public power utilities like ERMU are owned by the communities they serve. ERMU says every action it takes is guided by its mission to provide quality service in a financially responsible manner.
ERMU views working diligently to maintain its rates for 2020 as more than a nice thing to provide for the community; it is a part of its commitment to customers, said Tony Mauren, ERMU’s communications and administrative coordinator.
Dietz, who has been on the commission for nearly a quarter of a century, said it is the commission’s goal to continue to provide reliable electricity at the best price.
Dietz says the change to its new power supplier, Minnesota Municipal Power Agency, has reduced the utilities’ cost of power. Dietz also credits ERMU’s managerial staff for its careful budgeting that “kept a lid on expenses.”
ERMU is led by Troy Adams, who serves as the general manager.
“To be able to offer a 0% increase in electric rates in 2020 after a 5% reduction in rates in 2019 is uncharted territory in ERMU history,” Dietz said. “Another goal is to be competitive with our neighboring electric suppliers. We are accomplishing that.”
