by Jim Boyle

Editor

Ground was ceremonially broken Monday, June 14, for an Elk River Municipal Utilities Field Services Building expansion project.

The $13.5 million facility will be located at the corner of Main and Main streets near ERMU’s current field services operation near the Lake Orono Dam. The 60,000-square-foot building will be built next to but not adjoin with existing facilities. Parking for the facility will be located on the section of Main Street that the Emmanuel Lutheran Church is located.

The expansion and upgrade to the field services facility is designed to improve operation, allowing the utility provider to better serve the community, according to ERMU general manager Theresa Slominski.

It will allow ERMU to have all its inventory and vehicles under one roof, improving access for the field staff and providing better security outside of business hours. The facility will also include offices, a lunchroom and training facilities on site, locker rooms with showers and better laundry facilities.

“We have been planning this for a long time and it is exciting to see it becoming a reality now,” Slominski said.

Two homes were cleared with the help of the Elk River Fire Department, which used the properties purchased by the utility for training exercises. ERMU has been finishing the clearing of the site.

Construction was expected to begin this month or next, according to information on ERMU’s website.

The architect for the project is Kodet Architectural Group. Landform Professional Services is providing the civil engineering and landscape architectural services.

The structural engineers are from Sandman Structural Engineers.

Mechanical and electrical engineer services are being provided by Emanuelson-Podas Inc.

The construction manager is RJM Construction.

Engineering manager Chris Kerzman, of ERMU, is serving as the project’s engineering manager.

