Eric Balabon promoted to ERPD’s detective sergeant

Elk River Police Detective Eric Balabon received a promotion, a new badge and applause after receiving the oath of office from Mayor John Dietz at a City Council meeting Monday night. Balabon was promoted to juvenile detective sergeant effective March 2.
According to city documents, Balabon joined the department as a patrol officer in 1996. He was assigned a school resource officer in 2005. He will supervise two school resource officers and the department’s drug task force officer.
