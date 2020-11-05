The Minnesota Association for Career and Technical Education (MnACTE) has named Sonja Weiler, a marketing education instructor at Elk River High School, the organization’s teacher of the year.
Nominated by the Marketing Education Educators and the overall state CTE organization, MnACTE, Weiler was selected above other candidates to represent Minnesota. This award recognizes the finest career and technical teachers at the middle/secondary school level who have demonstrated innovation in the classroom, commitment to their students and dedication to the improvement of CTE in their institutions and communities.
The award was presented to Weiler at the MnACTE Virtual Awards Recognition Program on Nov. 2 in conjunction with the State CTE Works Conference.
Weiler is currently in her 21st year of teaching marketing education and advising the DECA organization at Elk River High School. Continuing her tradition of innovation and entrepreneurship, her current project in the works is the creation of the “Swagon.”
The Swagon will be a mobile store pulled by a vehicle to football games and community events, allowing the DECA Depot to reach more customers. Weiler is an innovator, motivator and advocate for CTE. She is constantly advocating for her students, her program and CTE in her school, district, and community.
“It is no accident that Sonja has been repeatedly called upon to lead at the building, district, state, and national level,” said Patricia Sanford, CTE curriculum specialist for ISD 728. “Ms. Weiler embodies the essential characteristics of a leader: integrity, accountability, empathy, humility, resilience, vision, influence, and positivity. Her personal motto, found on the signature line of her emails, summarizes her leadership style perfectly, ‘Be a go-giver, not just a go-getter.’”
MnACTE is the state professional association for the field of career and technical education and an affiliate of ACTE, the largest national education association dedicated to the advancement of education that prepare youth and adults for careers.
Metal Craft wins award at convention too
Metal Craft, an Elk River manufacturer, and Kelly Read, a human resources employee of the business, were also awarded at the conference.
Amy Lord, the career and technical education coordinator for the Elk River Area School District, presented Metal Craft and Read the Outstanding Business Partner Award with ISD 728 from the Minnesota Association for Career and Technical Education.
The conference was done virtually and called an “Evening with MnACTE and MACTA Awards.”
Lord shared how Read and Metal Craft have been instrumental in building the partnership with the school district.
“Kelly and the staff at Metal Craft are focused on supporting and educating our students and their future workforce,” Lord said.
They continue to support the students through:
•Volunteering time to present in classrooms.
•Participating in career exploration events – sharing their products, careers and excitement with people of all ages.
•Being an active member on the manufacturing advisory committee.
•Providing individual, class and community tours.
•Donations to improve technology and purchase tools and equipment.
•Hiring, training and mentoring high school students in the CTE internship program, where students learn on the job and earn high school credits. They have expanded from machining internships to add quality inspection and HR/marketing interns as well.
“When placing a student at Metal Craft, we know that the student will be exposed to a variety of careers, have a strong mentor and support through the process and build cutting-edge technical skills and much-needed professional skills,” Lord said. “CTE internships are a smart investment at Metal Craft as students can find their passion, build their confidence and continue their education.”
Metal Craft’s commitment to professionalism and best practice is embraced by their staff, regardless of their position. Lord said. The district plans to continue to partner with Metal Craft to explore apprenticeships and dual training opportunities to provide new graduates and existing staff with additional credentials and degrees with little or no cost to the employee.
“Thank you, Kelly Read and Metal Craft, for making a difference for our staff, students and community,” Lord said.
