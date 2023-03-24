Laurengail Lorenz, of Elk River, may be named America’s Next Great Intern.
The Elk River High School senior is one of 16 finalists selected to showcase top-tier communication skills essential in an internship.
Prizes include a stipend for professional clothing, a professional headshot, a paid virtual internship, a cash bonus for the teacher of the winning student and more.
Rubin, an online curriculum for employability and workplace readiness skills, hosts the competition.
According to a 2022 survey of employers by the National Association of Colleges and Employers, 76% of respondents want to hire young people who can work on a team, 73% want ones with strong written communication skills and 58% seek new hires who can speak well.
The submission period for the America’s Next Great Intern contest ran throughout February 2023, which is National Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month. All middle school, high school and postsecondary CTE students were eligible.
The instructions were drawn from Rubin’s Emerge curriculum, a library of online exercises for employability skills like email/phone etiquette, job interview prep, LinkedIn communication and more. Rubin provides Emerge to CTE programs nationwide.
A panel of judges (Rubin team members, industry professionals and staff from the Association for Career and Technical Education) assessed the students across five areas:
Greeting: Video recording of the student engaging in a professional handshake.
Phone skills: Video recording of the student leaving a mock voicemail and answering the phone at a place of business.
Team communication: Email in which the student updates a teacher or employer on the status of classwork or a project at an internship/job.
Resiliency and determination: Written example of a time in which the student demonstrated resiliency in the face of a challenge on a class or club project, volunteer opportunity or internship task.
Research and critical thinking: Questions the student prepares to better explore a company where the student would like to intern.
Rubin encourages the public to vote at https://rubineducation.com/vote/ on the national finalists through April 7. The Rubin team will announce first, second and third place winners on April 12.
“Employers often lament that students don’t possess the ‘soft skills’ necessary to engage in an office setting or on the job site,” said Danny Rubin, founder of Rubin. “We hope the contest shows that, yes, there are motivated young people coast to coast who will add value to any business or organization.”
Rubin is a former CBS television news reporter and consultant to NBC’s “Meet the Press.”
