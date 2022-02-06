Senior Andrew Christopherson and Junior Izzy Sivola headed to a national congressional
debate competition
by Jim Boyle
Editor
Two Elk River High School speech students are headed to a national competition after success at a national qualifier tournament in congressional debate.
Students who attended the debate competition were placed in one of two legislative bodies, one being the House and the other being the Senate. They then proposed and debated legislation.
Elk River High School senior Andrew Christopherson qualified for nationals for the second year in a row while competing in the House legislative body. ERHS junior Izzy Silvola qualified while competing in the Senate legislative body. Both will be going to nationals this year in Louisville, Kentucky in June.
ERHS junior Kaitlyn Olson was also first alternate, which is impressive since this is her first year on the team.
Christopherson, the captain of the Elk River High School speech team, is credited for the team’s success this year, according to speech advisor Allison Harmer.
“He and fellow senior Allison Stoltz recruited and coached students to participate in congressional debate through the National Speech and Debate Association,” she said. “He helped coach the students and I am constantly impressed with what he has done for others.”
This was also the first time Elk River placed at the qualifier tournament. The students took first place as a team.
“It’s a real testament to Andrew’s work,” Harmer said.
The congress team falls under the high school’s speech team. As members of the National Speech and Debate Association, those students have expanded opportunities outside the Minnesota State High School League to compete in a variety of categories and to attend the National Speech and Debate Association national tournament in June.
Elk River High School’s speech team just started the regular season, competing at Chanhassen on Jan. 22. Junior Emma McCauley was the champion in prose, while senior Alyson Miskowic placed second in storytelling and sophomore Clara Anderson was second in extemporaneous reading.
The team also had two novices place in the novice division. Audrey Horner was fourth in great speeches and Paige Ryan was sixth in prose.
Those competing in the speech categories will attend their national qualifier in March.
