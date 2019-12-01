Elk River High School’s math team got off to a good start in its first meet on Oct. 28 at Rogers High School and did even better in its second meet on Nov. 18 at Big Lake High to climb in its rankings.
The team scored 61 points in its first meet to come away with a ranking of 28th in the state and received the No. 1 ranking for Section 8AAA.
In the second meet, the Elks scored 130 points and are now tied with Eastview High School and Southwest High School for 17th in the state. The Elks also finished atop its Section 8AAA competitors. The team’s next meet will be on Dec. 9 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
