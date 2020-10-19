by Jim Boyle
The same student who felt his high school education grounding to a halt as a sophomore now finds himself poised for success in a manufacturing career.
He’s in the second year of an internship at Metal Craft in Elk River with the help of the Elk River Area School District. Like life, it hasn’t been without hurdles, but he has cleared them and now finds himself in an enviable position.
Elk River High School senior Kellen Michener, 17, is cross-trained on most machines at Metal Craft.
“We honestly treat him pretty much like any other employee,” said Joe Gatzow, a production manager at Metal Craft who lined up Michener’s mentors and made sure he floated around the shop. “The only difference is his working hours — when he comes in and when he leaves. He floats onto whatever job we need him for.”
Child labor laws have a say in when he can work and how late he works, but there’s even exceptions for that for those willing to advocate for the themselves with the help of willing parents and an aggressive school district committed to jumping through hoops for kids, too.
He started his paid internship at Metal Craft in July 2019. He was 16 years old, but with the Youth Skills Training Program through the Department of Labor Industry and the Career Technical Education Internship Program at ISD 728, he was able to train and operate equipment not normally allowed by child labor laws.
During the 2019-20 school year, Michener continued to take engineering, manufacturing and design classes at Elk River High School and earned an elective credit for his CTE internship. In March, all internships were suspended with the governor’s stay-at-home order and distance learning.
That’s when his parents went to bat for him. The internship had breathed life into Michener’s academic career, and his father, Curt Michener, a teacher at Elk River High School, went to bat for him.
The early years
“I have always done things with my hands,” Kellen Michener said. “I like building things. Even when I was a kid, I would buy anything I could to make a random gadget that popped into my head. I would buy equipment to make my own radios and save my money to do whatever I could. I always knew I liked learning that way.”
In school, he relied on his intelligence and what he learned on his own to propel his appetite for learning and getting good grades. He breezed through middle school academically. He had the intelligence and the ability to lean on his own knowledge and understanding of the world around him.
Michener continued to get A’s in first year in Elk River High School, but by his sophomore year, he started to slip.
This bright kid, who could build things out nothing as a child and would teach himself the languages of code, was finding it harder and harder to keep up. Undiagnosed attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder wasn’t helping.
“I just couldn’t do it,” Michener said. “I was slowing down compared to the other students. I couldn’t read nearly as fast. Math was still easy, but other than that it was a struggle.”
The student who loved school and learning started to hate school. Math class helped save him. He excelled in classes like calculus, and his sophomore year he decided to take an engineering class because he was good at math.
“I thought I would like it,” he said. “I found out it was a lot more hands-on than I thought it was.”
He remembered hearing in earlier shop classes teachers would preach their internships and explain how most schools don’t have these types of partnerships and opportunities.
In talking with his engineering teacher, Paul Nelson, he learned about potential internships, so he asked. The school sent him to Metal Craft.
“At school I knew more than pretty much every kid, but when I got here I realized I knew nothing,” he said.
Michener had a steep learning curve ahead, but he was eager to learn everything he could.
“They have given me so much,” he said. “I will be forever grateful. The amount I have learned is immense. Knowing what I know now compared to what I knew before blows my mind.”
Michener has learned on CNC machines and Swiss machines. He has made medical equipment, including components for spinal surgery tools.
COVID-19 threw a wrench in things in the spring of 2020.
That’s when Michener’s parents reached out to Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services Jana Hennen-Burr and the CTE coordinator, Amy Lord, who were advocating to resume the program while at the same time ensure student safety. They expressed how critical it was for their son to continue with the internship.
“We have a very bright son, Kellen, who has consistently vocalized displeasure with school because of the type of learner he is,” Curt and Mary Michener wrote. “He thrives when he is able to work hands-on and has the opportunity to critically think. He is a 3.5 GPA kid who took Calculus AB this year. He is a leader on the ERHS Robotics team. He’s not the kind of kid who you think would be going home and telling his parents, ‘I hate school.’ Yet, he did just that numerous times. Being involved in the internship program at MetalCraft was a blessing. He was excited to be learning new skills and took great pride in the job he was doing. His maturity over the time he worked there vastly improved. He was genuinely excited to go to work.”
They also wrote that internship has prepared him for being in the workforce much more than high school has.
“He may have actually found a career,” they wrote.
The Micheners also advocated for the other students who had internships stripped from them by the shutdown of schools. They also wrote highly of Metal Craft and their leadership and expressed confidence and being able to stay after while working there.
“We implore you to allow our son to resume his internship,” they stated.
Long story short, Kellen was able to return to his internship at Metal Craft in June 2020. ISD 728 now requires the employer’s COVID-19 Preparedness Plan, additional safety training on the preparedness plan prior to the students starting and a release/agreement that parents, employers, school coordinator and student sign to ensure safety.
He now attends school two days a week, distance learns two days a week and works four nights a week at Metal Craft.
He thanks Nelson for pointing him in the right direction, and Tim Hahn, his CAD teacher, and the work coordinator for the district and all the folks at Metal Craft.
He’s thinking of his options after high school, which might start off working for a few years.
“I could go to college for engineering,” he said. “But I think a lot on my own, and I am very entrepreneurial. I’m also looking at ways I could start my own business.
“I’m torn whether I want to spend money on college.”
Gatzow says of the prize recruit, the world is Kellen Michener’s oyster.
“It’s tough for us or any company to retain them,” he said. “Who wants to stay exactly where they have been for the last two years when the doors finally open up to them and they can go anywhere in the world? Hopefully we do.”
The value for Metal Craft is bigger than any one intern though.
“The advantage to us is more than just what Kellen learns,” Gatzow said. “He goes back to his friends and tells them how awesome Metal Craft is or maybe machining in general. Maybe we don’t get someone that Kellen talks to directly, but maybe they go to tech school and now there’s one more person in the marketplace. Ideally we retain Kellen.
“Realistically, the idea is just get people into manufacturing so the pool is larger.”
Manufacturing is broad, and the work that goes on at Metal Craft is only a slice of it and it requires a higher level of skill than a lot of manufacturing. That hasn’t stopped Michener from excelling.
“Kellen is where I was at after four years and he’s been here a year,” Gatzow said. “So it’s really about the right candidate in the right role with the right mentor and having the right work ethic.”
