CALGARY, AB - FEBRUARY 17: Nate Prosser #39 of the Minnesota Wild in action against the Calgary Flames during an NHL game at Scotiabank Saddledome on February 17, 2016 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Derek Leung/Getty Images)
There will be an Elk River High School Hall of Fame induction ceremony following the Elk River Elks football homecoming game against Moorhead on Oct. 7.
It will be held inside the Furniture and Things Community Event Center located between Elk River High School and the varsity football field.
The game starts at 7 p.m. and honored guests and fans will be asked to make their way over to the Furniture and Things Community Event Center after the game is over.
The individuals being inducted include Randy Klasen, Gene Belanger, Dave Christensen, Dana Hunt (Schweiker), Holly Sutton Barton, Pete Hilyar, Robb Rotramel, Michelle (Corrow) Ramert, Jonna (Curtis) Albers and Nate Prosser.
The inductees have also been invited to be in the homecoming parade happening before the game at about 5 p.m.
