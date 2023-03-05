HMEF_2023ProStart_Award_ProfessionalMenuDesign_ElkRiver.jpg

Photo by Josh Zenner

The Elk River High School culinary arts team and one of its awards. It’s two biggest team awards were 2nd place from the culinary and management division.

Elk River High School’s culinary arts team of Grant Stoltman, Lukas Larson, Natalie Thompson, Beck Fluguear Cael Coons, took second place in compeition culinary and management portions of the 17th Minnesota State ProStart Invitational on Feb. 28 at the St. Paul RiverCentre.

The contest showcases the culinary and entre - preneurial skills of high school students enrolled in a ProStart program at their school.

