Elk River High School’s culinary arts team of Grant Stoltman, Lukas Larson, Natalie Thompson, Beck Fluguear Cael Coons, took second place in compeition culinary and management portions of the 17th Minnesota State ProStart Invitational on Feb. 28 at the St. Paul RiverCentre.
The contest showcases the culinary and entre - preneurial skills of high school students enrolled in a ProStart program at their school.
Elk River High School students were mentored by Chef Gilles Starrart, of General Mills, and coached by Instructor: Monique Sabby.
Stoltman was alson one of four students recognized fro their knife skills
Elk River was the defending champion, but Sauk Rapids won this years management portion, and Pillager High School took first in the culinary competion.
First-place winners in the state competition go on to represent Minnesota at the National ProStart Invitational in Washington D.C., May 2-4, 2023.
Oneo of two teams from Zimmerman High School took 5th place and won recognition for teamwork.
Elk River High School was recognized for professional menu design, cretive plating and sanitation.
Teams compete in two main divisions.
Teams of future foodservice professionals put their culinary knowledge and skills to the test in the culinary portion of the contest.
Teams have one hour to prepare a three-course meal and are judged on knife skills, teamwork, sanitation, presentation and taste.
Teams demonstrate their knowledge of the hospitality industry by developing a business proposal for a new restaurant concept. They are judged on concept, menu/costing, operations, marketing and critical thinking in the management portion.
