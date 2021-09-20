Local businesses will be participating in a new field experience activity for the Elk River High School Senior Strategies class.
Company Showcase for Students is looking for local businesses to showcase their company to Elk River High School students in Senior Strategies Class this October. The class provides students an opportunity to see and experience each position in a company. Companies can have students help with projects and support the staff. Company Showcase for Students is looking for 30 local businesses.
Students will spend a day with a company and receive:
• Introductions.
• Company history and brief business plan for today and future.
• Employee numbers, duties and qualifications.
• Tour.
• Work activities.
• Students will need to take some pictures and document their day.
There are also plans in the works for volunteers to share their occupation with hands-on activities at the eighth grade Career and College Event, where local business operators and employees and volunteer to teach students about their careers.
