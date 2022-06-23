by Jim Boyle
Editor
Elk River High School closed out a full week of graduation ceremonies on Friday, June 10, when about 385 Elk River High School graduates tossed their mortarboards high into the air after a 67-minute ceremony.
There was no need for a car parade as the school was able fill the gymnasium for commencement exercises. Another 300 people watched inside Zabee Theater and let out cheers when the record number of scholarships was announced and at other times like when a student’s name was announced by school counselor Kim Davison and teacher Karl Sagan.
English teacher Michael Rahn, the faculty representative at the ceremony, left graduates with three words: “Make good choices.”
He also started his speech with three words. “Good morning, children,” he stated to a chorus of chuckles. “That is the last time you get to hear that from me. I have spent every day of this school year with that exact phrase.”
The students and crowd stood for the presentation of colors by the Elk River Police Department Honor Guard, “The Star-Spangled Banner” and the Elk River High School school rouser.
Superintendent urges students to truly listen, meaningfully engage, put aside distractions
Superintendent Dan Bittman asked those who have served in the military, those who are currently serving in the military or plan to serve in the near future to stand for recognition and applause followed.
He did the same for Elk River High School alumni.
“Let’s see you!” he said. “The tradition continues. Thank you so much for being part of our school district and part of our high school.”
He then addressed the students.
“You more than any class have experienced so much over your journey,” Bittman said. “You have shown perseverance, compassion, kindness and the importance of having meaningful relationships and collaboration. You have earned the honor that is going to be bestowed upon you tonight.”
Bittman noted that education in the world will never be the same as a result of recent events.
“And that is OK,” he said. “Let’s continue to learn from these experiences and continue to grow together.”
Bittman said the same traits and tools students used to navigate their high school careers will be important in the future.
“Meaningful relationships and collaboration are essential and more important than ever,” he said. “Seeking to understand instead of responding is critical if we want this community to continue to thrive. We must be intentionally kind.
Every single one of us must work to remove barriers so every single individual has what they need to be successful. Each and everyone of you play an important role in the success .... not only here at
ERHS, not only in ISD 728, but in our state and in our country.
He said access to things such as food, child care, mental health support, technology, and so forth is crucial.
“Work collaboratively to make sure folks have that,” he said.
Bittman said truly listening to and engaging meaningfully will be important to students’ future success. He encouraged them to recognize that time and energy spent on distractions that are happening around the state and country can take time away from what’s really important in their lives.
“Get through those distractions and think about and work toward what’s really important,” Bittman urged.
Students ask classmates to find their place in lives and to remember where they came from
Lyndsey Redepenning and Emma Loretz represented the High Honors students who finished their high school career with a grade point average of 4.0 or above.
Redepenning said the Class of 2022’s high school experience was far from typical.
“Freshman year we learned how to be high school students,” she said. “Sophomore year we were sent home in March due to COVID and became all too familiar with Schoology completion folders and Google Meet. As juniors, we had to be separated from half of our peers while we used a hybrid learning model. Yet, we finished senior year the way it should have been all along — together, ready to take the next steps in life.
“While I believe it would be easy for us to complain about the experiences we lost sophomore and junior year, the challenges that we faced brought our class closer together.”
Redepenning applauded how students supported one another and developed a sense of “community” that she felt was palpable as she walked the halls of Elk River High School.
She encouraged her classmates to find their unique place in the world. She urged them to set aside others’ expectations to pursue their passions, curiosities and joy in life.
“Steve Jobs once said: “Your time is limited, so don’t waste it living someone else’s life.”
Record scholarship figure awarded to Class of 2022 ERHS graduates
In between Redepenning’s and Loretz’s speeches, the Elk River High School Chamber Choir sang “The Road Home,” and Elk River High School Principal Terry Bizal, who emceed the event, reported there were 200 scholarships totaling $166,200 of local scholarship money awarded on May 18 to graduating seniors. This is more than the $154,000 given to the Class of 2021, Bizal said.
“We appreciate and thank our community members for their continued support. We share a common belief that any financial support in any form of post-secondary program is always a good investment,” Bizal said.
Loretz spoke next. She said although each year of high school has been described as ‘one to remember,’ she said the Class of 2022 is a high school class to remember.
“The continuous encouragement, support and love shown by each person in this year’s graduating class has truly made 2022 a class to remember,” she stated. “So, look to those next to you, because we made it. And while these last four years have been memorable, so will every year to come. So keep encouraging, supporting, and loving those around you and wherever you go these next years, remember where you came from because these people next to you will always be your people. And Elk River will always be your home.”
Rahn gives concise advice to graduating class
Students selected Rahn to be their faculty speaker at graduation.
“Thank you for allowing me to be part of this amazing moment in your lives,” he said. “Thank you for selecting me as your senior faculty speaker.
“This ceremony is an important wave point in your timeline. It is a celebration of your hard work, dedication and resilience. Be proud of your accomplishment. Congratulations.”
Rahn advised parents to remember to take all the pictures they can, not to be afraid to shed those tears and, “most importantly, be proud of this accomplishment.”
Rahn’s speech was derived from a classroom discussion earlier in the year with his fifth hour creative writing class. He was asked: “Hey Rahn, what’s the meaning of life?”
Before he could answer, one student blurted out “power and money.”
The room erupted with giggles.
Undeterred, the student posed the question again to Rahn.
Rahn responded, “When you’re in your 90s you’re going to reflect on your life. And you’re going to think of all the things you did, the people you helped and the people that helped you,” he relayed to the graduates and those in attendance. “You will think about your family and friends, and finally you are going to think about your experiences.
“When you think about all of your experiences in your reflection of your life you want to be proud of the things you have done in your lifetime. You will then know you have done amazing things, and you lived an amazing life. You have done great things for yourself and great things for others.
“So have experiences you’re proud of, have experiences you’re proud to share with your family and friends.”
He wrapped up his speech with just a few more words.
“I am incredibly proud of you all,” he said. “You made it. Congratulations.
“Go out into the world and make it a better place than it was when you arrived,” he said before offering his final words, which he said would help them have success.
“Make good choices,” he said.
The ceremony then turned to presentation of the Class of 2022 and the conferment of diplomas.
