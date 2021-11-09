Select group of Elks attend NWSC Visual Arts Day at Minnetonka Center for the Arts
A select group of Elk River High School art students took part in the Northwest Suburban Conference Visual Arts Day on Friday, Oct. 8, at the Minnetonka Center for the Arts.
The program consists of hands-on visual arts workshops for arts students who have set themselves apart from others.
The conference limits participation to 10 students from each school in the NWSC.
The main criteria sought for the selection process at Elk River High School are for students who embrace learning new techniques rather than staying in their comfort zone, according to ERHS art teachers Lisa Rebrovich and Damien Husen
“With so many incredible students, we have to limit our selections to those with experience in multiple visual art courses,” Rebrovich said.
Some students participate in full-day workshops and others take part in two different half-day workshops. The workshops provide opportunities to try specialized art-making techniques in an extended time frame.
Elk River High School senior Etta Sether described the day as an incredible experience.
“It was a fun day full of learning about new mediums and first-hand experiences led by professionals,” she said. “It was an awesome experience and I’m very glad I was able to be a part of it.”
Students from the NWSC high schools learn from instructors who are professional artists working in the areas of weaving explorations, Raku firing, art journaling, monoprinting, mixed-media sculpture, reverse acrylic painting, Origami, glass mosaics and low-relief ceramic tile.
Positive outcomes include learning and working with new artists, having longer hands-on work sessions and creating artworks alongside other students who are also passionate about visual arts.
Elk River High School students taking part in the conference event include junior Karen Balabon, and seniors Abby Berg, Cerina Chang, Maddie Christian, Elle Cotton, Levi Donat, Emma Gangl, Caroline Nelson, Ella Ovall and Sether.
Emma Gangl enjoyed the experience, stating: “I had a really good time! The hands-on workshops and demonstrations were great and definitely something I learned from to take into my future (clay) projects. It was super interesting to see the process of how they did a clay firing versus what I have done here at the high school.”
Senior Ella Ovall shared: “It was a good opportunity to try new materials that I may not have used otherwise. Now I can broaden the possibilities of what I can do with my art.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.