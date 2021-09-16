Elk River High School art students were recognized at the third annual High School Juried Art Virtual Exhibition.
A total of 13 student artists were presented with recognition at a virtual awards ceremony held May 14 at the Paramount Center for the Arts, St. Cloud.
Junior Ella Ovall earned Grand Prize and a check for $500 for her acrylic painting “Break Through.” Senior Mary Charboneau earned first place and a check for $400 in the 3D category for her brass pendant “Runway.” Senior Colin Bedbury earned second place and a check for $200 in the 3D category for his ceramic piece “Blue Horsehair.”
A total of 10 students were selected to represent ERHS in this exhibition. In addition to the students mentioned above, seniors Noemi Gradinar (sculpture), Ella Harris (painting), Elizabeth Johnson (painting), Eli Witter (digital), junior Etta Sether (painting), sophomore Alix Neuenfeldt (drawing) and freshman Gavin Schwartz (drawing) had work on display at the Paramount. This annual exhibition features over 90 pieces of art from 16 schools across central Minnesota and was juried by artist and illustrator Marty Harris.
The exhibition was sponsored by the American Association of University Women, Friends of MIA (St. Cloud Sector) and supported by a Project Grant through the Central Minnesota Arts Board.
