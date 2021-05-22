ground breaking

Ground was broken on Elk River Fire Station No. 3 on May 17 at 9821 191st Ave., near Twin Lakes Elementary School. The building will be equipped with apparatus bays, a training tower, classroom, dining and kitchen spaces, offices, showers, a physical training room, as well as a tornado shelter. Project partners include Elk River city government, Terra Construction, BKV Group and the Elk River Area School District.

