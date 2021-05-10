Move will infuse passion, innovation and manufacturing expertise into luxury, high-performance pontoon maker, Premier Marine
Envision Company of Elk River announced May 3 the acquisition of Premier Marine, a leader in the luxury pontoon market, based in Wyoming, Minnesota.
The move represents the next chapter in an already successful manufacturing legacy established by Envision Company owner and CEO Chris Carlson. Carlson has an extensive 25-plus-year track record of driving growth in manufacturing businesses, grounded in a commitment to quality and passion for the outdoors. This acquisition will allow Envision Company to leverage its manufacturing expertise and further build upon the world-class reputation of Premier Marine.
Founded in 1992, Premier Marine rapidly became known as a brand with fierce focus on customer satisfaction through its commitment to quality and innovation. Premier pioneered the modern, high-performance pontoon and remains a category leader with innovations like the PTX tri-toon hull, optimized designs for high-horsepower performance and elevated trim levels.
Premier Marine currently has over 90 dealers across the United States and Canada with over 200 employees, making it one of the largest family-owned pontoon manufacturers in the industry. This family-owned legacy will continue under Envision Company.
“This is really a perfect fit for us,” Carlson said. “We’ve been looking for a company that would allow us to apply our extensive manufacturing experience and leverage our relationships within the industry. We also wanted to work in an industry where we had passion and experience, and we really feel like Premier Marine checks all the boxes. We look forward to meeting the entire Premier Team and to working with the amazing dealer network. We couldn’t be more excited.”
For additional information on Premier Marine, visit www.Pontoons.com.
Envision Company is an Elk River-based family office that was created after the sale of a highly successful family-owned manufacturing business.
The company’s focus is on direct investments in privately-held businesses where it can apply over 25 years of experience in driving business growth.
“We believe that great companies are built upon a foundation of core values and that corporate culture is the heart and soul of any healthy organization,” Carlson said.
