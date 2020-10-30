Entrepreneurs in Sherburne County have a new tool to launch, manage, and grow their businesses: the Entrepreneur Lab.
The Entrepreneur Lab provides a variety of high-quality business support services that entrepreneurs (including both new and established businesses) can access at no cost. All Entrepreneur Lab services are delivered remotely via video conferencing.
“As we all know, our local small businesses are the backbone of our economy, and anything we can do to help support them and foster their grow is definitely something we want to promote,” County Commissioner Raeanne Danielowski said. “We’re excited to provide this opportunity and the valuable resources in the Entrepreneur Lab to help our small business community to do exactly that.”
The Entrepreneur Lab is designed to provide not just tools but solutions that quickly and effectively help businesses achieve their goals. Services include one-to-one startup and business management coaching, peer-learning opportunities, and access to industry experts around a variety of topics. Local businesses can access the Entrepreneur Lab 24/7 and take advantage of the available services remotely, from anywhere, using this link: t.ly/N20N.
“The Entrepreneur Lab is free and available to all businesses new and old, even those in the startup stage. We’re hoping those businesses and our community members will help spread the word that this tool is available to our small business community,” Danielowski said.
The new Entrepreneur Lab is possible thanks to a partnership with Rural Ideas Network, a national nonprofit organization that partners with rural communities and economic development organizations to provide a robust set of services to entrepreneurs.
“At the Rural Ideas Network, we’re seeing a growing number of rural communities across the country refocus their economic development efforts on supporting the entrepreneurs who are already within their communities,” said Jordan DeGree, executive leader. “This ‘grow your own’ approach to economic development makes a lot of sense when you consider that more than 50% of jobs in this country are generated by small businesses. We’re thrilled to help communities like Sherburne County support local business owners.”
