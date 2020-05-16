Ok, enough is enough with the leftists’ continuous tirades in this opinion section demonizing Republicans as gun-toting, money-hungry Nazis willing to kill off the population (even their own families) for the sake of a political agenda. Really, do you honestly believe that, Cindy Rohde? You are doing yourself such a disservice by spewing this false hatred. I would be more willing to listen to your opinions if you did it thoughtfully and respectfully. Are you attempting to invoke a positive change with your public opinion or entice divisive anger? I am a Republican and so far, I have agreed with the governor’s stay-in-place orders. I have been very fortunate, however, to have maintained a stable job throughout this crisis, so I couldn’t even begin to imagine how difficult it has been for those on the brink of financial ruin. I would rather use my good fortune to help those people rather than to dub them as unsympathetic killers. When I go into the grocery store and see others not practicing social distancing or not wearing protective equipment, I have no idea what political affiliation they are. (Who knows, they could be a Democrat putting my life in danger.) Bottom line is that we are all just people who are trying to get through this crisis as best we can. We all love our families deeply and I say let’s help each other out instead of hurting each other through this constant, hateful rhetoric. —Denise Lanthier, Elk River

