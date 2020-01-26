Emmer to host Sherburne County town hall meeting in Zimmerman on Friday, Jan. 31

Congressman Tom Emmer, Minnesota's Sixth District congressman, will hold a town hall in Zimmerman.
“As Congressman for Minnesota’s Sixth District, it is my number one priority to answer to the people that I represent,” said Emmer. “Town halls remain the best way for constituents to ask their pressing questions and for me to address their concerns. I am excited to build on the conversations from all of the town halls I hosted last year!”
The Sherburne County town hall will be aat 7 p.m. on Jan. 31 in the council chambers at Zimmerman City Hall, 12980 Fremont Avenue in Zimmerman.
