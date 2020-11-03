Emmer declared winner of reelection bid for the Sixth District of the U.S. House

Tom Emmer has been re-elected to the Sixth District of the U.S. House of Representatives.
With 203 of 281 of the precincts reporting, Emmer has 64.21% of the votes with 185,101 votes compared to 102,794 votes for DFL challenger Tawnja Zahradka, according to unofficial results posted to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website.
Following his successful reelection bid to continue serving in the U.S. House of Representatives, Congressman Emmer released the following statement:
“I’m honored to once again receive the support of Minnesota’s Sixth Congressional District for another term in Congress. I want to thank every Minnesotan who participated in our great democracy, especially those who worked and volunteered their time during this unconventional year. It’s more important than ever that we work to bring our Midwest Values to Washington and build a better future for Minnesota and our nation.”
