The swim pond at Elm Creek Park Reserve near Rogers is now open. Hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily through Labor Day.

Featuring filtered, chlorinated water and sandy beaches, the swim pond offers all the advantages of a lakeside beach with the clean, treated water of a traditional swimming pool.

Admission is $5 for a daily pass or $18 for a season pass. Purchase a season pass online at ThreeRiversParks.org. The swim pond is free for children under age 1.

The swim pond is located at 12420 James Deane Parkway, Maple Grove. For more information, go to https://tinyurl.com/3uzm7hcm.

