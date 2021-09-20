A fourth generation real estate agent is opening a new location at 953 4th Street in downtown Elk River.
Ellie Christian and her team will have a ribbon cutting and a celebration from 3-5 p.m. on Sept. 29. Guests will enjoy champagne and desserts and a chance to win a Yeti cooler.
