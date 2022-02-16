In a tight game against Northwest Suburban Conference nemesis Anoka, Elk River needed double overtime in order to advance in the Section 7-2A tournament. The Elks would win thanks to a deflection in front of the net. Elk River (14-12-1) defeated Anoka (7-19-0) 2-1 in double overtime on Thursday, Feb. 10, at Cornerstone Automotive Arena in the Section 7-2A quarterfinal, extending its home winning streak to three games. Elks head coach Brian Ballenger said the Elks have viewed every practice and game of the 2021-22 season as a test. "We've been down before and we've been resilient and come back," Ballenger said. "We've been down before and not. It was the grit, desire [and] resiliency of our teams, whether they stepped out on the ice and played in that period or whether they were on the bench cheering. Every player mattered."
After neither team found twine in the first period, the Tornadoes opened the scoring at the 5:37 mark of the second period when senior defenseman MaKenna Beaver whipped a shot from the blue line past Elks senior goaltender and co-captain Ashley Hess to give Anoka a 1-0 lead. It was Beaver's 13th goal of 2021-22. The Elks entered the third period down 1-0 but were outshooting the Tornadoes 18-12. Still, Elk River tried to score the equalizer, but Anoka sophomore goaltender Gretchen Paaverud was up to the mask, making key save after key save to preserve the slim 1-0 lead. However, when going one-on-one against the Elks' deadliest offensive weapon, she couldn't make the save. Elk River senior forward and co-captain Maddy Christian beat Paaverud with a wrist shot with 1:32 remaining in the third period as the stands at Cornerstone Automotive Arena erupted in noise. It was a particularly meaningful goal for Christian, as it was the 100th of her Elk River career. Ballenger asked for the puck from the referees and received it before the next faceoff. Christian said when she scored, she knew that her teammates had helped her get to this milestone. "They all worked hard in the D-zone, neutral zone and the offensive zone for me to get to that play," Christian said. "When that puck was in the corner, I was like, 'O.K., this is my opportunity. This is a point where I need to do something to actually move on to the next point. I know I'm going to score. We talked about shooting a lot [on Paaverud] because she was unbelievable up high. I came down, slid across and went five-hole because it was wide open." Neither team found a way to score in the last 90 seconds of regulation, so the game needed overtime. In the first overtime, the Elks outshot the Tornadoes 7-1, but both goalies, especially Paaverud, stood their ground, forcing a second overtime. Moments after Christian had a scoring chance about five-and-a-half minutes into the second overtime, Elks senior defender Kylie Huseth took a slap shot on goal. It looked like it would miss the net. However, it went off the skate of junior forward Abby Hansberger and found its way past the goal line, giving the Elks a come-from-behind win as Elk River mobbed Hansberger. Hansberger said the game-winning goal was insane. "It was a good shot [from Huseth]," she said. "We were all in the right places, and if we didn't get the tip, I think no matter what, we would've won that game. We had a positive attitude throughout the game and kept cheering it on."
Elks beat Grand Rapids-Greenway 3-1 in semifinal, advance to play No. 1 Andover in Section final
Unlike its previous game against Anoka, Elk River was the underdog against Grand Rapids-Greenway in the Section 7-2A semifinal. The Elks didn't care and pulled out an impressive road win to advance to the Section final for the first time since 2017. Elk River defeated Grand Rapids-Greenway 3-1 on Saturday, Feb. 12, in Grand Rapids. Christian scored The Elks will face No. 1 Andover (26-0-0) in the Section 7-2A championship game on Thursday, Feb. 17, at 7 p.m. at Fogerty Arena in Blaine. The winner will advance to the 2022 Class 2A girls state hockey tournament Feb. 24-26 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The Elks lost their last Section 7-2A championship game five years ago to 5-2 to Forest Lake on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. Andover is the 2021 state runner-up and won the Class 2A state championship in 2020. If the Elks pull off an incredible upset, it will be Elk River's first state tournament appearance since 2011. Elk River won the Class 2A girls state championship in 2004, the program's only state championship.
Christian is one of 10 semifinalists for 2022 Minnesota Ms. Hockey
Christian was named as one of the 10 semifinalists for the 2022 Minnesota Ms. Hockey Award. The Minnesota Ms. Hockey Award is awarded annually to the top girls hockey player in Minnesota. Past winners include current 2022 Team USA Olympics players Dani Cameranesi and Grace Zumwinkle. The winner of the 27th annual Minnesota Ms. Hockey Award will be announced during a program that will begin on Sunday, Feb. 27, at 11 a.m. at Inwood Oaks in Oakdale. Christian led the Elks in goal scoring during the 2021-22 regular season with 23 and had 16 assists for a total of 39 points.
