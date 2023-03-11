Harvard

Submitted photo

On their way to the first day of competition, Elk River High School students Aubrey Horner, Izzy Silvola, Clara Anderson and Isabel Roiland stopped at the statue of John Harvard in Harvard Yard and rubbed Harvard’s big toe. “It’s supposed to be good luck,” speech coach Allison Harmer said.

Four members of Elk River High School’s speech team competed at the Harvard Invitational during a trip from Feb. 16-21. Outside of the National Tournament in June, this the largest speech and debate competition in the country.

“All of Elk River entries advanced to at least one round of elimination, so it was a really successful year,” said Allison Harmer, Elk River High School speech coach. “This is the first time we’ve been able to compete in Boston live since 2020, so it felt really good to be back there.”

