On their way to the first day of competition, Elk River High School students Aubrey Horner, Izzy Silvola, Clara Anderson and Isabel Roiland stopped at the statue of John Harvard in Harvard Yard and rubbed Harvard’s big toe. “It’s supposed to be good luck,” speech coach Allison Harmer said.
Four members of Elk River High School’s speech team competed at the Harvard Invitational during a trip from Feb. 16-21. Outside of the National Tournament in June, this the largest speech and debate competition in the country.
“All of Elk River entries advanced to at least one round of elimination, so it was a really successful year,” said Allison Harmer, Elk River High School speech coach. “This is the first time we’ve been able to compete in Boston live since 2020, so it felt really good to be back there.”
Harmer and one of the program’s assistant coaches, Emily Sizen, chaperoned the students and shared the following results.
—Junior Audrey Horner advanced to double octafinals in oratory (top 98 out of 300).
—Senior Izzy Silvola advanced to double octafinals in oratory (top 98 out of 900). Izzy has already qualified for the National Speech and Debate Tournament in congressional debate.
—Junior Clara Anderson advanced to octafinals in oratory and in informative (top 48).
—Senior Isabel Roiland advanced to quarterfinals (top 24 of 300) in oratory and octafinals (top 48 of 200) in informative.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.