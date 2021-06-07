Elks win 3-2 in 10 innings over Vikings
by Erik Nelson
Sports Reporter
The Elks closed out the 2021 regular season the way they began it — with a win.
No. 3 Elk River (16-2, 12-1) defeated North Branch (11-9, 9-5) 3-2 in 10 innings on Wednesday, May 26, at North Branch High School.
Senior pitcher Annie Volkers won her 12th game of 2021, throwing a 10-inning complete game, allowing two runs, eight hits and three walks while striking out 13.
Volkers, senior catcher Avery Hills and sophomore Nora Zak each had RBIs for the Elks while junior second baseman April Volkers stole her sixth base of the season.
Offensive Player of the Game
Annie Volkers had her 13th multi-hit game of the season. She has an RBI in 15 games this season. Volkers will play for Illinois State University in 2022.
Defensive Player of the Game
Annie Volkers threw her seventh complete game of the season. Volkers has won 11 of her last 12 decisions. Volkers’ ERA is 0.87 and she has struck out at least 10 hitters in 11 games this season.
What’s next
Elk River will face St. Michael-Albertville in the second round of the Section 8-4A tournament on Thursday, June 3, at 4:30 p.m. at Lions Park in Elk River. The Elks defeated the Knights 8-4 in the most-recent game between the two teams on May 30, 2017, in the Section 8-4A tournament. If the Elks win, they will advance to play No. 8 Rogers (17-3, 10-3) or Brainerd (18-3, 12-1). The Elks defeated the Royals 6-5 in 10 innings in the most-recent game between the two teams on Saturday, May 15, at Lions Park in Elk River. The Elks defeated the Warriors 9-0 in the most-recent game between the two teams on Friday, May 7, at Lions Park in Elk River.
If the Elks lose to the Knights, Elk River will face Moorhead (9-12) in the loser’s bracket on Tuesday, June 8, at Lions Park in Elk River. The time of the game has yet to be determined. Elk River will have to beat Moorhead in order to keep their season alive. Elk River hasn’t advanced to the Class 4A state tournament in the eight years since winning the 2013 Class 4A state championship.
