In the Elks’ first Class 4A state tournament game since 2013, the softball team came up short but not without a fight.
The team went 3-1 in their last four games, which were all elimination games, and it took No. 4 Chanhassen (22-2) nine innings to knock the Elks out of the state tournament at Caswell Park in North Mankato.
No. 5 Elk River finished the season 20-4 and won a memorable showdown with archrival Rogers to claim the section championship.
The two teams, led by seniors who once played together on a championship team, traded emotional hugs and bittersweet tears as the Elks walked away with first place medals and Rogers went home with runners-up medals.
Rogers took the first game from the Elks in section play, but the Elks clawed their way back to a rematch. They had to beat the Royals twice to advance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.