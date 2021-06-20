In the Elks’ first Class 4A state tournament game since 2013, the softball team came up short but not without a fight.

The team went 3-1 in their last four games, which were all elimination games, and it took No. 4 Chanhassen (22-2) nine innings to knock the Elks out of the state tournament at Caswell Park in North Mankato.

No. 5 Elk River finished the season 20-4 and won a memorable showdown with archrival Rogers to claim the section championship.

The two teams, led by seniors who once played together on a championship team, traded emotional hugs and bittersweet tears as the Elks walked away with first place medals and Rogers went home with runners-up medals.

Rogers took the first game from the Elks in section play, but the Elks clawed their way back to a rematch. They had to beat the Royals twice to advance.

