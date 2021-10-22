by Jim Boyle
Editor
It was a game for the ages, and yet it was also the first to be played in the newly remodeled Jerry Schempf Athletic Field.
The Elk River Elks defeatedAlexandria by a score of 57-56 on Oct. 15, scoring a touchdown on its last drive and kicking an extra point with less than one second left on the clock.
After putting a stop to the Cardinals’ last-ditch effort to run the ensuing kickoff back with a series of laterals, the Elks players and coaches rushed onto the new turf field that sparkled under the lights and celebrated not only their new home field but also their resiliency that helped them come from behind to win and a chance to add to the program’s storied history.
People in the new bleachers lining the field on the home side loved every bit of it. Some have memories of Elk River football that go back decades, while others have only been to a few games. For some, it might have even been their first game because every other regular season home game this year, including the one on Oct. 20, had to be played on the road to allow for the project to be completed.
“The new stadium was awesome,” said Elk River Mayor John Dietz, an Elk River High School alum who wore his daughter’s letter jacket during the Homecoming parade before coming to the game. “I think people were so anxious to go to a football game, and the allure of the new stadium made it twice as fun.”
Former Elk River football head coach Terry McLean was also in attendance. He participated in the first Elk Walk, a new tradition Elk River Coach Steve Hamilton has implemented.
Members of Team 130 followed the beloved coach, who has the most wins of all Elk River varsity football coaches, from the high school’s weight room to the stadium.
Parents and fans lined up in front of the new Furniture and Things Community Event Center to acknowledge and cheer on the team during this walk to the stadium.
Inside the stadium, the excitement was just beginning. A video played on the new scoreboard showing the history of Elk River football, the Elk River Police Honor Guard provided colors for the national anthem on the field and public address announcer John Osterman led the crowd through the pre-game festivities as well as the first downs and touchdowns.
“It’s an absolutely beautiful stadium,” Osterman told the Star News, noting the movement on the field is faster with the turf than the beaten-up grass field.
Facing Kristen Hoskins, one of the state’s premier running backs who has committed to play for the University of Minnesota, the Elks had their hands full on the field. The team traded touchdowns with the Cardinals at the start before falling behind by a score of 28-6. The Elks trailed 35-21 at halftime. Hamilton asked his players as they ran onto the field for the second half who was going to step up and make plays. Several did just that to create quite a memorable thriller.
The Star News asked Dylan Rogers — who ran for two touchdowns — after the game what it was like to christen the new stadium with a game like that.
“It meant the world to me and the seniors,” he said. “We have been waiting for a while, and it was a chance to have a great game. We couldn’t ask for anything better.”
The Elk River fans agreed.
The stadium was not only new to the fans, it was new to the Elks, who hadn’t even been able to practice on it as the school district nurses the track around the field to completion and finishes the work to open a new concessions stand and indoor restrooms.
The game helped cap Homecoming Week, which included the crowning of Homecoming King Andrew Christopherson and Queen Madelyn Christian and a parade down School Street in the rain. The rain clouds cleared out and a beautiful night moved in for the game.
Pure butterflies, excitement
Fullback and kickoff returnman Rogers said he had butterflies and pure excitement as he scanned the crowd before the game.
“It really made me appreciate Elk River, the community and everyone that comes out,” he said. “It made me take a step back and appreciate everyone that loves Elk River football.”
Coach Hamilton told the Star News this past summer he sensed the love school officials had for its athletics program and school ever since he interviewed for the job.
Now that he’s in his 11th year, has taught at both Elk River and Rogers high schools and helped the team to its first state championship in 2016, he now knows that love and support is sincere and spread throughout the community.
“You look at the weight room, the softball complex, the tennis complex, the football stadium and hockey arena,” he said. “Everything is first class. The facilities are as good as it gets.”
Hamilton even senses community when going up against rival Rogers and playing in Zimmerman where the Elks opened the season with a home game played in Thunder’s new stadium.
“We don’t play Zimmerman, but there’s still a sense of community,” Hamilton said of the season opener.
The Elks’ second home game was scheduled in Rogers, but that had to be moved as that new field was not yet ready. They played Buffalo in Buffalo instead.
After those games were over and they played a pair of true road games, they got to open the new Rogers stadium against their rivals on the other side of the Mississippi River for the Royals’ Homecoming game.
“We love to compete with Rogers,” said Hamilton, who taught an economics class with eight Rogers High School seniors during the Elks’ 2016 state tournament championship run.
Elk River beat Rogers that year. Rogers won the River Battle this year in the friendly rivalry.
Fast forward to Oct. 15, 2021, and the remodeled Jerry Schempf Athletic Field — the last of three new sports stadiums to open in the Elk River Area School District this fall — was finally ready for a football game.
“What a way to open up a new stadium,” Hamilton said after the game during an interview with the Star News.
He talked about his players’ resilience after fumbling twice in a row and a defense that, despite giving up 56 points to the team with “the state’s best” running back, was able to turn the tables on a team that lead by two touchdowns at the half.
Elks flip the script in second half
Hamilton told his team at halftime if they get one score, it’s a one-possession game.
“Our guys played their tails off,” Hamilton said. “We stopped them on a fourth down and we got the onside kick, too, to flip this around.”
They almost got a second onside kick, too, but at least they didn’t have to worry about Hoskins running one back for a touchdown like he did earlier in the game for one of his four touchdowns.
Hamilton said he was proud of too many players to name them all, but he noted Mason Olofson, who subbed for quarterback Cade Osterman when he went down for a bit with an injury.
“Cade (Osterman) is hurt, Maverick (Almich) is hurt and Mason goes in and fumbles his first snap, and then completes two huge passes on the drive to lead to a touchdown,” Hamilton said. “If we don’t score on that drive, we don’t win this game.”
Osterman came back, and the coach said he made some really nice runs “where there wasn’t much space.”
He credited the defense for its huge stop on a fourth down.
Hamilton said Elk River doesn’t have an athlete like Hoskins running around on their team.
“He’s an elite athlete,” Hamilton said. “We have hardworking kids that believe in each other and work hard and show up every day. That’s why we’re successful.”
Hamilton said he’s not sure why the Elks didn’t play as well in the first half as they did in the second half.
“It was their first time out here,” Hamilton guessed could have been one of possible the reasons. “We hadn’t practiced out there. We hadn’t played out there. It didn’t feel like home yet. Now it probably does.”
