The Minnesota Elks Association, a member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks (BPOE), began examining early in 2020 the possibility of establishing a new local lodge in the Elk River area.
An informational meeting held Jan. 22 last year attracted more than a dozen people, but any traction that was gained over the next six weeks faded to the background with the onset of COVID-19. The group has not given up, though, and another meeting has been scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on June 1 at the Elk River American Legion, 525 Railroad Drive.
“We’re going to try and reenergize this effort,” said Craig DeForge, the Metro District president of the BPOE and new lodge development committee chair. “With the minimum number of members needed to start a new lodge at 75, I doubt that we’ll get that number on the night of the meeting. But, if we can attract those who attend the meeting and get them to spread the word, hopefully we can institute a new lodge in 2021.”
This meeting is open to the public. The public is invited to attend and learn how local lodges add value to their communities through charitable works.
The Order of Elks is the oldest and largest strictly American community-service organization in the country. There are more than 2,000 lodges in the country with a total membership of nearly 1 million. The Order of Elks established its first lodge in Minnesota in 1886.
