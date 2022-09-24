by Erik Nelson
Sports Reporter
On Thursday, Sept. 8, Elk River junior Leah Skogquist made history in the Elks’ 7-0 win over Spring Lake Park. Skogquist won her 100th career match. She became the first player since Elk River High School alumnus Emma Anderson marked her 100th win in 2021.
Elks head coach Randy Ronning said obtaining 100 wins is not an easy task. It requires stability and longevity as well as staying healthy.
“It’s not an easy task no matter where you’re playing,” Ronning said. “She’s played a lot of second doubles, third doubles, fourth singles, the middle to lower part of the varsity. She’s been a big asset to us when we need depth in a big match. To still have that much time left, she could get 50-60 more, which will be important to us next year and the rest of this season.”
Skogquist said she has been working toward this accomplishment since her seventh-grade season.
“It means a lot to achieve my goal,” Skogquist said. “It’s satisfying.”
Skogquist plays a majority of her matches as a doubles partner with Karly Hermanson, who is a senior at Zimmerman High School. The pair is unbeaten so far in 2022 together, and Skogquist hasn’t lost a doubles match this year with other partners.
“We’ve been doubles partners for a while,” she said. “I feel like over the years, we’ve adjusted to our personalities. We help each other grow. I’ve helped her when she’s been down and she’s helped me when [I’ve] been down. We’ve grown a lot as players together. Even though I didn’t get that 100th win with her, it still [means] a lot to have a fantastic partner.”
Tennis runs in the Skogquist family. Her mother, Marlys Skogquist, played for the St. Francis Saints girls tennis team in the late 1970s and early 1980s. Marlys graduated from St. Francis High School in 1981. Ronning was Marlys’ coach in 1979 and 1980. The 1979 team is the only team in St. Francis history to advance to the MSHSL state girls tennis tournament.
“Having Leah on the team brings back great memories every time I look at her,” Ronning said.
When paired together, Hermanson said that she and Leah Skogquist work well together.
“We have different strengths and weaknesses and some doubles partners don’t go well, but we’ve always been good together,” Hermanson said. “We’ve had a lot of success that way. We don’t have many differences, but if we do, we try both ways and [if] she has a different plan than I do, we can try hers and then [we] can try mine and see which one works best.
“Leah is a smart and strong player. She contributes a lot more to the team more than a lot of people can realize from doubles players. She’s a strong doubles player who works well with the team. She has such a calm mindset on the court and she’s taught me to have that same mindset and she’s made me a better player that way to work through my emotions.”
Off the court, Leah prides herself in doing well academically as well as on the tennis field. She currently is a straight-A student and her favorite subject is math. She said math is interesting because one can find multiple ways to get to a right answer.
“It [schoolwork] does get to be a lot during the season to balance school and everything. It does mean a lot to me to keep my grades up and make sure that I get everything done that needs to get done and still get on the court. It’s very important to do well in school.”
Ronning said Leah has no flaws in her character and is well-respected by her teammates.
“There’s no issue in any of that with her because she’s a straight-A student,” Ronning said. “Everybody likes her. She doesn’t create controversy on the team or in her relationships that I’m familiar with.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.