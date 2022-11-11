by Jim Boyle
The Elk River High School football team on Friday, Nov. 4 kept alive its undefeated season and its unbeaten record at home since the high school’s remodeled stadium opened two years ago, in some of the most unbelievable circumstances.
The Elks (10-0) beat the Andover Huskies (7-3) 51-49 in overtime under the lights, showing grit, determination and confidence in their teammates and coaches’ play-calling at a packed Jerry Schempf Field to advance to the Minnesota state tournament.
Afterward, they hoisted the Section 7-5A championship trophy to the delight of their fans, including those with fluorescent yellow construction jackets in the student section. Elk River will play Moorhead at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Maple Grove High School in the state quarterfinals. The winner goes to U.S. Bank Stadium to play in the state semifinals at 2 p.m. on Nov. 18 with a chance of making it to the state championship game on Dec. 3.
The Elks, who led at half but relinquished the lead 29-26 one minute into the third quarter mounted a series of comebacks as the two heavyweights landed blows on one another.
The Elks went ahead 33-29 before the Huskies countered to make it 36-33. The Elks went ahead 40-36 until Andover landed a punch to make it 43-40 with just over two minutes left.
Elk River managed to drive down the field from its own 37-yard line after a Logan Bunker return with only 2:16 clock. Under the leadership of senior quarterback Cade Osterman, the team managed to weave through a chaotic mess that included first down completions to Bunker and Gavin Schmidt as well as some elusive running by Osterman. On one play Osterman eluded a couple would-be tacklers who almost sacked him but somehow he was able to find Schmidt, a blocker on the play who was also an eligible receiver for a throw and catch to get a crucial first down.
Elk River tied the game with a 30-yard boot by Carter Bloom with 1.5 seconds left to send it to overtime.
Coach Steve Hamilton demonstrated confidence in his players on the game-tying drive and in OT, particularly with the team’s run offense.
“I thought we would be OK timewise (on that final fourth quarter drive) as long as we could get first downs,” Hamilton said. “That would allow us to spike the ball to stop the clock (and still have three downs to convert the next first down). I wanted to keep one timeout if we needed to get the field goal set up.
“Initially, we called two plays in the huddle, but when we had third and long I didn’t want to call two in the huddle, because if we had 4th down the distance would really play a part in the call. I was willing to lose some time before that 4th down call to get it right. Thankfully, it was our only 4th down on the drive.”
Hamilton said Osterman has been amazing all year.
“His poise on this drive was unbelievable,” he said. “He should have been sacked, which would have essentially ended the game, but he made two guys miss and had the awareness to dump it off to Gavin for a big play and first down. He did it again when he found Bunker in the flat. He was so calm and really made the plays that had to be made.”
In overtime, each team is given a chance to score from the 10-yard line with a set of four downs. The Elks got to go first; first on their coaches’ mind was running the ball in for a touchdown, no matter how long it took.
Elk River used all four of its downs with Osterman running it in on a 4th and 1 to score a touchdown.
“We knew we had to score a touchdown with the players they have on offense at Andover,” Hamilton said. “It also helps when Jack Lachmiller came over and told me to just run behind him and we will score. He was right!”
Hamilton told the offensive coaches during the overtime drive to think of the best 2-point play.
“I knew it would put a huge amount of pressure on them,” Hamilton said. “Thankfully, it worked out.”
Schmidt got the ball and Lachmiller was trusted to get the block, “and he did!”
Hamilton also gave a huge shout out to his entire offensive line and mentioned them by name: Jack Lachmiller, Caleb Sandstrom, Hunter Nething, TJ Hill, Joel Cooper, Steven Hembre and Jayce Rohde.
The Elks average more than 400 yards a game rushing, and they racked up 430 against a really good defense in the Huskies.
“You can’t do that without a great offensive line,” Hamilton said. “We will go as far as they can take us. I can’t say enough about how good they have been.”
With the Elks up by 51-43, the pressure shifted to the Huskies who needed a touchdown and a 2-point conversion just to tie the game and keep overtime alive.
Andover got the touchdown on a 9-yard pass from Landyn Nelson to Teddy Heller. Andover’s coaches tapped QB Nelson to run the ball in for the conversion.
Osterman would have one of the best views for the stop as he was on the field and had angled himself toward Nelson who kept the ball on a quarterback keeper.
“I saw Landyn cut back and he kind of dove, and I watched (Logan) Bunker meet him on the ground and he kind hit his shoulder arm area so he wasn’t able to reach out,” Osterman recalled from his spot in the end zone. “I saw the ball on the ground. I was ecstatic.
“I looked at the ref on the far side and then near side. They ran together. I heard the one say he was down short. The other ref said he didn’t have him in, and then they both called it good and chaos erupted from there from our sidelines and in the stands. It was an unreal moment.
“They know how to stop our offense and how to play us,” Osterman said. “I think getting over that hump was a huge relief and satisfaction.”
Hamilton called the game unforgettable.
“I will remember two teams that fought their hearts out and neither one gave up,” Hamilton said. “The poise of our players on that last drive and Carter Bloom making that kick after a great snap from Grant Stoltman and great hold by Darioh. The line did their job and gave us time to get it off. And of course the tackle by Logan!”
For Caleb Sandstrom, who led the Elks with 13 tacles, the game was exhilarating and emotional, having grown up in Andover and playing football with the same kids he went up against that game.
“I’ve played football since the second grade up to my sophomore year (in Andover),” Sandstrom said. “This game means so much to me because I know everyone on the starting lineup, offense and defense.”
Hamilton told his players how proud he was of all the players.
“It was a complete team effort and every single one was important,” Hamilton said. “Now it was time to get ready for the next one!”
Osterman finished with 22 rushes for 221 yards and a 10.0 yard average and four touchdowns. He completed four passes for 16 yards and had one interception.
Bono had six rushes for 31 yards and 5.2 yard average.
Myles Gordon had eight rushes for 40 yards for a 5.0 yard average and two touchdowns.
Matthew Beaudry had eight rushes for 60 yards and a 7.5 yard average.Logan Bunker had six rushes for 24 yards and 4.0 yard average. Gavin Schmidt had 12 rushes for 54 yards for a 4.5 yard average and one touchdown.
The Elks had 62 rushes for 430 yards and 6.9 per rush and seven rushing touchdowns.
Nelson finished the game completing 16 of 19 passes for 266 yards and six touchdowns and one interception. Nelson had 16 rushes for 58 yards for 3.6 yard average and a touchdown. As a team they had 33 rushes for 153 yards and a 4.6 yard average and one rushing touchdown.
