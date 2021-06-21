Elks boys tennis sent three to state
by Erik Nelson
Sports Reporter
The Elks boys tennis team concluded the 2021 season at the Section 7-2A tournament on Thursday, June 3, in Anoka. Six players won medals.
Cullen Brown won the singles title and Carson Haack and Nolan Blake finished runner-up in doubles. The trio advanced to the Class 2A state tournament, which was held on Thursday, June 10, in Prior Lake. Keegan Nelson finished in third in singles and Matthew Gearou and Henry Boese finished in third place in doubles.
Elks head coach Randy Ronning said he was proud of his team for their efforts this season after having not played in 2020 due to COVID-19. The Elks finished third in the Northwest Suburban Conference standings, winning 20 matches. It was the first time in program history that the Elks had at least six players medal in the top three at sections.
“Cullen Brown is the singles champion, which is mind-blowing,” Ronning said. “The last season that we had [2019] — not last year because of the pandemic — he was playing third doubles. To go from third doubles to first singles, and then, with 12 schools competing for that spot, he won the championship. That’s absolutely amazing.”
Gearou finished his varsity career with 95 wins. Ronning said Gearou will been inducted into the Elk River High School Hall of Fame for his tennis career. Usually, a player has to have won 100 career matches, but Gearou will be an exception.
“He would’ve blown way past that had he played last year,” Ronning said. “He averaged 25-30 wins a year.”
