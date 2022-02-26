Former activities director remembered for the impact he had on community with naming decision
by Maggie Stanwood
Contributing Writer
Two softball fields at Lion John Weicht Park will be named after John Barth after the Elk River City Council approved the designation during a meeting on Feb. 22.
Barth died in July 2021. He went to Howard Lake High School, where he played basketball and football and was involved in theater and speech. He played basketball at St. Cloud State University and after college, he and his wife moved to Elk River. Barth taught English at Elk River High School before becoming activities director for the Elk River Area School District in 2001.
Barth retired in 2011, but was inducted into the Elk River High School Hall of Fame in 2018. He volunteered in the community for more than 40 years, according to council documents.
“There aren’t many people in our community that have the impact that John Barth had,” Mayor John Dietz said in a letter asking for the field designation. “He was always striving to make Elk River a better place in his professional and private life.”
To name the fields after Barth, the City Council eliminated a requirement to wait two years after a person has died before naming something after them. The initial policy had been put into place based on best practices from other communities, City Administrator Cal Portner said.
However, Parks and Recreation Commission members and council members said it didn’t make sense that if Barth were alive, the fields could be named after him immediately.
“Obviously John Barth’s favorite sport was basketball … he played basketball at St. Cloud State, he was involved in basketball all his days in Elk River but he was a good fast-pitch softball player,” Dietz said during the meeting. “I think this is very appropriate that we name these fields after him.”
Signs will be created and installed using funds from the Great River Fund. Dietz proposed holding an “appropriate groundbreaking or unveiling” of the signs once completed.
“It’s hard to top what he’s done for the youth in our community,” Dietz said.
In other action at the Feb. 22 meeting, the council:
•Amended an ordinance to provide a guide to businesses looking to expand or set up in Elk River. The ordinance outlines standards and requirements for businesses in the city codes in the hope of speeding up the review process.
“We’ve heard the concerns of businesses that want to grow in Elk River and are sometimes unclear about the expectations to do so,” Elk River Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Debbi Rydberg said during the meeting. “This is a positive step toward providing clarity to new and existing developers that want to build or expand their business … time is money and this ordinance appears to help save time.”
•Extended a conditional use permit (CUP) for Knife River to continue extracting minerals, operating an asphalt plant and hauling. Knife River has been operating the gravel pit since 1997 with the first permit, which originally had a sunset date of Dec. 21, 2021.
•Approved a CUP for Cargill Animal Nutrition to replace the existing feed mill. The new feed mill will look similar, but be slightly shorter.
•Amended a CUP for Royal Oak Acquisitions. In 2021, the company got a CUP to construct a 90,000-square-foot addition to the existing 105,00-square-foot facility. The approval of that CUP required the applicant have an ingress/egress easement. However, staff have since identified an alternate location on a city parcel for the easement and the applicant requested the condition be removed.
•Approved a CUP for an 1,000-square-foot addition to Lincoln Elementary School. The school will be undergoing site improvements and significant interior renovations. The west parking lot will be expanded further north to increase parking, and the addition will house the administrative suite and additional program needs.
•Amended a CUP to allow the Salvation Army to move the signs at their current location to the new location on Evans Street. The store is moving as part of the Highway 169 Redefine project.
