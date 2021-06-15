Outdoor concerts, farmers market and entertainment at Woodland Trails Park starting for the season
by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Thursday, June 17, is the big day for summer entertainment in Elk River, as three key events begin.
In downtown Elk River, the farmers markets will open for the season that afternoon and the Riverfront Concert Series will kick off another run of concerts at 7 p.m. Entertainment in the Park begins that morning at Woodland Trails Park in Elk River. Details are below.
Concert series begins with John Denver tribute
Elk River’s Riverfront Concert Series opens Thursday, June 17, with Country Roads presenting a tribute to John Denver.
The popular free concerts are held outdoors overlooking the Mississippi at Rivers Edge Commons Park, located at 679 Main St. in downtown Elk River.
Elk River Parks and Recreation Director Michael Hecker said there will be no restrictions on crowd size due to the pandemic this year.
“We’re good to go, which is really nice,” he said. “It feels a little bit like some normalcy is coming back.”
He said they have a good mix of entertainment lined up for the 2021 season, with most of the bands being ones that had been scheduled to perform during the 2020 concert series. The 2020 season was shortened to just four concerts with restricted attendance to allow for social distancing because of the pandemic.
Meanwhile, two of the bands slated to perform this year are new to the Riverfront Concert Series stage. They are Maiden Dixie, playing country rock on July 8, and Outside Recess, a ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s rock ‘n’ roll band scheduled to perform on July 29.
The Fabulous Armadillos will close out the concert series on Aug. 19 with a classic rock ‘n’ roll show. Hecker said Chris Hawkey will join the Armadillos for the show that night.
The concerts will be held weekly at 7 p.m. Thursdays, except for July 1.
The Elk River Parks and Recreation Department hosts the Riverfront Concert Series, which is sponsored by The Bank of Elk River.
Farmers market opens in downtown Elk River
The Elk River Farmers Market opens Thursday, June 17, in the northwest corner of the parking lot behind Kemper Drug in downtown Elk River.
Hours are 3 to 7 p.m.
There will be live music by MoeDell from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.
The farmers market will be open Thursdays through Oct. 7.
Entertainment at Woodland Trails Park begins
Entertainment in the Park begins Thursday, June 17, at Woodland Trails Park in Elk River.
The free shows start at 10:30 a.m. The park is located at 20135 Elk Lake Road. Here’s the lineup.
June 17: The Bazzillions presenting a kid-friendly rock-n-roll concert
June 24: Will Hale and the Tadpole Parade, where kids are the rock stars
July 8: Old MacDonald Had a Bango featuring singing, movement and silliness
July 15: Jolly Pops presenting music, movement and fun learning
July 22: Kid Power with Rachael includes live music and a live animal show
July 29: Dollipops, an interactive and upbeat children’s music show
August 5: Tricia and the Toonies featuring music, comedy and colorful puppets
August 12: Bunny Clogs presenting comedy, creative characters and a dance party
“The concerts will take place by the pavilion and people should feel free to bring a picnic if they would like and a blanket to sit on and enjoy the free music,” said Karen Wingard, special events coordinator for the city. “They can make a morning of it and walk the Prairie Loop where the Story Stroll is taking place and play at the nature play area as well.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.