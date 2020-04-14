The city of Elk River recently got word from Hillside Park volunteers that trails have dried up enough to allow for single-track mountain biking once again. Like all outdoor recreation activities during the COVID-19 pandemic, the city asks people to please be sure to practice social distancing when patronizing parks.

 

Additional tips on safe exploration of outdoor spaces can be found here: ElkRiverMN.gov/SocialDistancingTips. Check out Elk River's full park map here.

Load comments