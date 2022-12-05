Have you ever sensed the presence of a loved one who has left this earth or wondered about what happens to a person’s spirit when they die?
Bonnie Bee Bultman has, and she penned a book during the pandemic in hopes of bringing peace to people caring for the terminally ill.
She has been comforted through years by experiences in which she felt her father’s presence after he died when she was just 12 years old. She has pursued a life in the medical sciences, all while never losing her zest for learning about the mind, body and spirit.
“Mary 153, Mother of the Angels,” is an inspirational book by Bultman, of Elk River. It contains multiple short stories of modern-day miracles to some much older and possibly long forgotten.
“If you are suffering from the loss of a loved one, looking for a connection to that loved one, needing inspiration, or just a different perspective, this will be the book for you,” she states.
The book, which retails for $23.77, is sold on Amazon and has garnered a 5-star rating after 38 thoughtful reviews.
She chose to use her maiden name for the book. People in Elk River know her as Bonnie Schmitz.
She will do her second book signing at Christine’s Hallmark in Elk River on Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
On July 19, 2020, she says she received the most beautiful gift from God: pictured proof of a rainbow lens, a portal.
“It wasn’t until the following year that I began sharing signs of spiritual connection,” she states in her Amazon bio. “Now people are sharing their signs of connection from their deceased loved ones with me. It has brought about an incredible sense of peace, love, and light.”
Bultman spent 14 years working in forensic death investigations for Anoka and Hennepin counties.
This gave her a distinct and unique perspective on death and dying. She had been fascinated ever since her first angel experience that started with the death of her father. It made her look closer at death, angels, and gave her a desire to develop a stronger intuition.
In 2007 she began to research the mysterious life of Mary Magdalene.
In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic hit. By then she was a certified nurse anesthetist and suddenly all elective surgeries were canceled in the United States.
She began writing. Her path was guided by what she calls a “heavenly sign of sacred geometry, the doorway of life, and the lens of the vesica piscis — a rainbow portal connection between heaven and earth.”
