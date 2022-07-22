The adult portion of Elk RiverFest will reach new heights this year when it takes over Main Street on Saturday, July 30, for a concert, street dance and beer, wine and spirits sampling.
Main Street will be closed off to contain all of this, including the concert stage where Chris Kroeze will perform.
“I think it will bring it up to the next level,” said Karen Wingard, the organizers of the nighttime event and the free daytime event at Lion John Weicht Park for kids and families “We’re finally giving our community that adult entertainment that we haven’t had before. I think that will be really cool.”
There will also be four food vendors.
“I didn’t go over the top on food vendors,” Wingard said. “I really want to push the use of our downtown restaurants like The Sunshine Depot and McCoys.”
Sips on Main will be for adults 21 years of age and older. The event will run from 5-9 p.m. People who buy a ticket will be able to sample from dozens of beer, wine and spirits vendors, and enjoy food trucks, live music and a bean-bag tournament.
Registration is required for the bean-bag tournament. There is no cost to play, but participants must be 21 or older and have a Sips on Main wristband. Winners will take home a pair of bag boards along with some other prizes.
Presale Sips on Main tickets will be available starting July 15 at the City Hall recreation desk, as well as Westbound and Northbound liquor stores. By purchasing a presale ticket, you will save $5 ($25 at the door) and you get to avoid the line and get right into Sips on Main.
“Elk River Sings” talent competition will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
There are four contestants, Wingard said, noting many similar first-time Sings events have only had two participants.
The Main Stage concert will feature Chris Kroeze from 7 to 9 p.m. Kroeze has been making music for decades, but his popularity soared in 2018 when he appeared on NBC’s hit show “The Voice,” making it to the finals where he finished as runner-up. His vocal and guitar skills, combined with a small-town charm, led him to becoming the most streamed artist in the show’s history, according to a press kit. Check out some of his work at www.chriskroezemusic.com/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.