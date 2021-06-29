by Jim Boyle
Editor
Elk RiverFest will make its third appearance in downtown Elk River in four years on July 3 after taking a year off during the pandemic.
The free community festival that brings people together will also be moving them around with its first shuttle service that will run from 2 to 10 p.m. from Elk River High School to downtown Elk River and back. The free service will drop people off at the corner of King Avenue and Main Street. In addition to taking the question of where to park when going to the festival out of the equation, it will also provide convenience to take in both the festival and the fireworks show that caps it all off.
“People will be able to park at the high school for free, and they will already have their spot for the fireworks,” said Karen Wingard, Elk River’s farmer’s market and special events coordinator.
Excitement is already building, Wingard told the Star News on June 22.
“It’s hard to believe this will be only the third one,” Wingard said of the festival.
Another new feature at the event will be pony rides.
With the help of First Bank Elk River, the event’s signature sponsor, there will be 200 free rides given away at First Bank Elk River’s downtown Elk River office at 812 Main St. starting on Monday, June 28.
Tickets for rides will be also be sold at the event for $5 a ride. Pets and Parties, a local vendor, will be offering the pony rides by the Mississippi River in the shaded lower parking lot.
One additional new twist is Community Aid Elk River will be assisting with the operation of a dunk tank. The dunk tank will be located by the info booth on Main Street next to the Community Partners section. CAER volunteers will be onsite to collect donations to CAER for a throw. All proceeds will go to CAER.
Rep. Paul Novotny, R-Elk River, has agreed to take a turn in the dunk tank for CAER. He replied right away with a yes he would for CAER, Wingard said. If there are open time slots, event guests will also be able to sign up at the info table for a chance to take a turn on the seat and have an opportunity to be dunked for CAER. This will be available from 2-7 p.m. at Elk RiverFest.
Miniature golf will be back by popular demand but be located on the upper level parking lot behind The Sunshine Depot rather than Main Street this time.
The Elk River Lutheran parking lot will be used as a kids area with an entertainment stage featuring jugglers, a magic shows and fire shows.
A beer, wine and spirits tasting event will also be back for adults 21 and older from 5 to 9 p.m.
Discounted tickets for Sips on Main are on sale through July 2 for $20 at Northbound and Westbound, the city’s two municipal liquor stores. They are also being sold at the weekly farmers’ markets in downtown Elk River. When people buy the presale ticket they also receive a commemorative Elk RiverFest glass.
They will sold at the July 3 event starting at 3 p.m. for $25 cash or credit card.
Food vendors will be set up in two areas, including the former farmers market location in the city’s parking lot between the former Elk River Meats building and Avalon Salon. There will be a second location on Main Street in front of Elk River Travel. There are 12 food vendors and each location will have a 20-by-30-foot tent covering tables to eat. The vendors will range from the Original Hockey Mom Brownies to Rebel Lobster and many options in between.
Along Jackson Avenue organizers will host at least 34 vendors selling their wares as part of a Riverside Marketplace. There will also be sidewalk sales from businesses like Kemper Drug and Antiques Downtown.
“That will be popular,” Wingard said.
There Community Partners area will feature local elected officials, state lawmakers and community groups like the Scouts BSA, Beyond the Yellow Ribbon and others in front of Avalon Salon on Main Street.
In addition to having First Bank of Elk River being a signature sponsor of the event, T-Mobile and Free Grace United have also signed on as event sponsors.
“We think it will be a great day,” Wingard said.
