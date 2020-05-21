The Elk River City Council decided at its May 18 meeting to indefinitely postpone Elk RiverFest planned for Saturday, July 4, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and concerns with large group gatherings.
Fireworks will continue as planned at dusk on Independence Day.
The fireworks will be launched from Elk River High School, and as that date nears the city will provide tips on the best viewing areas as well as social distancing guidelines to ensure the health and safety of all spectators.
The Council asked city staff to explore the logistics of moving Elk RiverFest 2020 to Labor Day weekend, which will be further discussed at the June 15 City Council meeting.
