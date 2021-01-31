Budreau

Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo=

Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti — Newly pinned U.S. Navy Chief Cryptologic Technician (Networks) Kara Budreau, of Elk River, left, prepares to walk past the sideboys during the Camp Lemonnier’s Chief’s Pinning and Advancement ceremony on Jan. 24. The traditional ceremony recognizes the most significant promotion of a Navy sailor’s career. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia.

