Her goal is not to scare but to become a destination for trick-or-treaters in the future
by Jim Boyle
Editor
Amanda Segelstrom, of Elk River, remembers anxiously awaiting Halloween every year as a child. The Mankato native made the trip north every year, and the highlight was dressing up in a costume and going door-to-door in the residential neighborhood where her aunt lived.
One house in particular, however, stirred both butterflies and excitement in her tummy.
“It was elaborately decorated, and I remember saying to myself: ‘I’m going to decorate my house when I am an adult,’ ” she told the Star News during a recent interview. “But here’s a little secret. I hate being scared.
“I would never go up to that house, because I knew people jump-scared you and I didn’t like that.”
Although she never did summon the courage to ring the doorbell at this house, the vision of decorating her own home never escaped. Fast forward 30-some years, and Segelstom is going all out on her Halloween decorations, minus the scare tactics.
The computer programmer, who graduated from Mankato East High School in 1997 and went on to earn a computer science degree from Minnesota State University at Mankato, is now a parent of two children — one in middle school and the other in high school — and a proud homeowner.
“I wanted to create something that looked scary, but nothing was going to jump out at you,” she said.
That odyssey began more than several years ago when she and her family lived in Oak Grove on a few acres of land.
The neighbors came to know it as the house on top of the haunted hill.
Three years ago she moved to Elk River where she bought a home on a city lot in a nice neighborhood with a huge deck shaded by a canopy of trees that makes her feel like she’s up north. The deck was a trade-off for having a small yard She has still managed to unleash her creativity and promises the display will get better and better every year. She plans to unveil new themes and use her background in programming to play with animatronics in the future.
Her Elk River display started with a few headstones and some skeletons carrying a casket.
“People said they loved it,” Segelstrom recalled.
That inspired her to do even more.
But the biggest reason she does all of the decorating, however, is to see the eyes of children light up on Halloween night.
Her children help her, and so does another Elk River family that lives nearby on Tyler Street. She said she has found her neighbors on Auburn Street to be all she could have hoped for and more. Neighbors on both sides of her home have allowed her to run electrical cords to their homes after she kept blowing fuses and didn’t have enough time to retrofit her home with enough power.
Dave Crocker and his family, who are neighbors to her south, were key contributors to making this year’s event possible. They helped her with ideas and with the setup so things are not falling over when the wind kicked up.
About 225 children rang the Segelstrom doorbell on Auburn Street on Halloween night.
This year’s visitors were greeted by lots of skeletons, a headless horseman, and other assorted mannequins in a graveyard motif that even included a campfire. Most of her lawn characters are still skeletal, including the ones returned to expand upon a 2020 bar scene that got snowed on before Halloween last year.
This year the bar got a name, the Hazbin Bar, more lights and a live skeleton band that played off to the side. The band was projected on a screen, and it was a place for children to dance to jazzy Halloween music.
“They loved it,” Segelstrom said of the children.
Other additions for 2021 included Monster Mash Hot Cocoa and Bog Fog Cider, and an outdoor heat tower. There was also a large screen television with the Minnesota Vikings game playing. Segelstrom said people seemed to appreciate the chance to hang out and warm up.
“I want to build neighborhood and a sense of community,” she said, noting her goal is to attract more than 500 kids next year.
“I want to make this a Halloween destination,” she said. “I want people to come, trick-or-treat, hang out for a bit, warm up and allow the kids to have fun without the little ones being scared.”
Segelstrom said she had four or five families tell her they have looked at the house in previous years but never went up to the door until this year.
“That meant so much to me,” Segelstrom said.
The Elk River woman has even thought about having an entire night on the Saturday before Halloween that would be for kids and their parents who may to too nervous, anxious or otherwise to make their way up to the door on Halloween night, so they can come on a separate night and hopefully come away with a good experience.
“I want everybody to enjoy it, and I don’t want it to be scary.”
Some parents of children with special needs, including those with kids who have been diagnosed with ASD and are on the Autism spectrum, have expressed they would welcome that. Segelstrom said she’d be willing to work with people to make that happen and for it to be a success.
She’s also considering making Halloween night a fundraiser for a community nonprofit like CAER or something whereby canned goods and donations could be collected.
“CAER could have a truck right outside my house if they’d like to collect the food,” she said.
She said she knows of others in the community who decorate a lot for Halloween, and she would love for the Star News to publish a list of them. Segelstrom said one person she heard from said he was inspired by her display and put one up himself.
“I think it could really be a good thing for Elk River,” she said.
Asked if she decorates for the Christmas holiday season, Segelstrom said no, she’s too exhausted after Halloween.
“It’s a lot of work, and it costs of lot of money. But I love it and it’s fun. I’ll continue doing this for Halloween as long as I am here.”
