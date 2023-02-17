by Jim Boyle
The Elk River Vape Bar has been fined $1,600 and will be shut down for seven days starting Feb. 27 following a recent 5-0 Elk River City Council vote at a Feb. 6 meeting.
The business located at 4610 Business Center Drive has violated a city ordinance three times during a 36-month period — twice during routine compliance checks done in conjunction with the Sherburne County Health and Human Services Department and a third time when police investigating a suspicious activity call determined an employee of the vape bar had sold to minors.
Elk River Police Chief Ron Nierenhausen, juvenile detective Dave Williams and Mark Lees of Sherburne County Health and Human Services were there to lay out the city’s case and recommended penalties.
The police and county health and human services work closely together and perform compliance checks regularly. They send underaged shoppers in to buy with their own licenses and see if the businesses pass the test.
“We don’t dress them up (to make them look older),” Lees said.
Carol Moss, an attorney with Hellmuth and Johnson law firm in Edina, was there to represent the business and owner Anan Barbarawi. She asked for the third violation and license suspension be waived at the Feb. 6 Elk River City Council meeting. She said her client has taken the matter seriously and made several steps to prevent future infractions.
First violations call for a $300 fine. Second violations within a three-year period call for a $600 fine. And a third violation in a 36-month period calls for a $1,000 fine and a license suspension for not less than seven days. The license can also be revoked.
Council members said underage vaping is a serious issue in the community and they expressed no desire to go easy on the owner.
“There’s rampant use of vaping in our schools and in this community, and everybody knows it,” Council Member Jennifer Wagner said. “I think we have the responsibility to adhere to our ordinance and do the best we can for our community — and especially our children. There’s a history here and I don’t know there’s a big understanding that this isn’t going to be allowed. I am for sticking with the penalties.”
There was some confusion about the citation issued on Oct. 31, 2022, which had to be dismissed and reissued after it was noted that the wrong statute was cited. It wasn’t a compliance check that time, but rather a response to a suspicious activity report called in for a possible “drug deal,” according to police reports.
After investigating, Elk River Police concluded an employee at the Elk River Vape Bar had been selling to minors and a citation was issued. That it was dismissed and reissued didn’t change the fact that a sale was made to an underage person and it was documented by police, city officials stated.
Elk River City Attorney Jared Shepherd of Campbell Knutson P.A. told council members under the ordinance the licensee is responsible for the action of their employees.
Moss said the situation and communications surrounding it possibly delayed the owner’s actions and chances of preventing the Dec. 5, 2022, compliance check violation that became the third in three years.
“At the end of day, you have that citation as part of the record and police report,” Shepherd said.
According to council documents, the business had gone five years without a compliance check violation after having one in July 2015 and July 2014. The business passed checks in 2013 and January 2015.
A police report filed on Jan. 6, 2021, raised questions about the business, as the parent of a teenage boy had said the store was known to sell to minors. Lees, a community health coordinator, was made aware of the report and shared with an Elk River Police officer that he was aware of ongoing problems at this location.
Owner a no-show at council meeting
The case for leniency laid out by the attorney was not helped by the fact that the owner was not in attendance. Moss apologized for his absence.
“He was coming with me,” Moss told council members. “I’m not sure why he’s not here. Maybe it’s because of the roads.”
She said in conversations she has had with the owner he has acknowledged the seriousness of situation and has taken several steps — including software updates used for scanning products, additional training and the hiring of a security guard — that go above and beyond what is required under state law and city ordinance.
She also noted some employees have been terminated, and more signage has been added.
She said the owner is concerned about being closed for one week due to the current labor market and fears of losing employees.
“I understand the request by the client’s legal counsel and employment environment (that exists today),” Council Member Matt Westgaard said. “At same time, there’s a responsibility by the business owner to follow the statute. I am hesitant to deviate from statute. Everyone will be asking for leniency.”
Elk River Mayor John Dietz expressed frustration with the owner being a no-show for the Feb. 6 hearing.
“We delayed this at the last meeting so that the owner could be here,” Dietz said. “It really offends me that he’s not here. If he doesn’t think it’s worth it to take the time, I don’t think there should be any lenience.”
The Star News made contact with Barbarawi and talked with him as the paper was getting ready to be sent to press.
He told the Star News that he had really wanted to be at the meeting, but the attorney he hired told him he didn’t have to be there.
“We’ve been in Elk River running this business since 2016 and never had any violations,” he said. “Then, in 2020 we had one violation — our first violation — due to a new employee at a time when it was tough to find employees.
The next one was not even a compliance check. It was basically an officer who pulled someone over and they told them they got (the products they had in their car) from us. Before I could even dispute this we got the third violation. We got them at the same time. And now we were dealing with the suspension and something even bigger.”
Barbarawi said he would still like to dispute the citation.
