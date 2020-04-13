by Jim Boyle
Editor
Design work will begin on what could become Elk River’s third fire station and improvements and expansion to the existing public safety facility located across from Elk River City Hall.
Elk River City Council members voted 4-0 during an April 6 videoconference to direct staff to engage BKV for architectural services at a price of $558,000 with an additional reimbursable expense not to exceed $25,000. The money will come from the city’s building reserve fund, Elk River City Administrator Cal Portner said.
Council members asked questions through Zoom teleconferencing equipment about what the money will cover and what the city is committing to at this point. Timelines were also discussed with varying degrees of support and apprehension.
Elk River Fire Chief Mark Dickinson confirmed it would cover all of the design work for the improvements to the public safety building and a standalone fire station targeted for the east side of Elk River.
The answers to questions concerning timeframes were less certain, but things could move quick enough to do some preliminary work with the existing public safety building as early as this fall, Elk River Police Chief Ron Nierenhausen said.
Portner clarified that BKV’s work would be the architectural and engineering work that would set up the costing discussions.
“We would bring that back to you at another point in time for further discussion before anything would be moving into a construction or construction manager phase,” Portner said.
Not all of the council members expressed comfort with the costs of the services and wondered what would happen if they as a group were not ready to move forward with a third station. Some were more comfortable and noted this is the next step in a process that started long ago.
In September 2017, council received a presentation from Five Bugles regarding a needs study for the Police and Fire Department building expansion. Areas addressed in the needs study included the completion of the upper level and garage expansion of the police department and the remodel and expansion of Fire Station 2 with a possible addition of a third station.
In March 2019, the council gave approval to fund and seek an architectural design firm to complete the expansion project. A request for proposals was created with a deadline of Aug. 30, 2019. Twelve proposals were reviewed by a committee and an architectural design firm was selected in early March 2020.
It was noted at the April 6 meeting that there have been discussions on the periphery about partnering with Nowthen, but Elk River Fire Chief Mark Dickinson said no matter where that discussion goes, the need for a fire station on the east side would still be there either way.
“The two stations (the proposed one in Elk River by Twin Lakes Elementary School and Nowthen’s department) aren’t that close to each other,” Dickinson said. “It would just help to have that back support if that would happen.”
Council Member Garrett Christianson asked how the cost of BKV’s services compared to the services rendered for the multi-purpose facility and if the city would be locked into that total amount if the fire station doesn’t come to fruition.
“That would be the contract price for all facets of the architectural design,” Nierenhausen said of the $558,000 fee plus reimbursable expenses that could not exceed $25,000.
Dickinson said when that body of work comes back, the council could still decide not to move forward with Station No. 3 at that time.
“You could put that off until later,” Dickinson said.
Council Member Jennifer Wagner said the topic of a fire station on the east side has been a topic of discussion since she came on the council, and now with the development of Miske Meadows and the Highway 169 projection on the horizon it’s needed more than ever.
“This is the next step in the process,” Wagner said.
Elk River Mayor John Dietz said the addition of a third fire station on the east side of Highway 169 is not a question of “if,” but of “when.” He said it would be better to have the project design-ready, so once the city figures out the financing and the timeline they’re ready to go.
“I think it’s something we’re going to have to seriously consider before the Highway 169 construction project, or we’re going to be doing a vast disservice to the people on the east end of Elk River,” Dietz said.
BKV was given a score of 18.5 by the review committee that studied them with Leo A Daly being the next closest score and a proposal with similar fees.
Other firms considered included Alliance, Brunton Architects, Beutow Architects, CNH Architects, Collaborative Design Group, Five Bugles Design, HMA Architects, Kodet Architectural Group, TKDA and Wold Architects and Engineers.
The Minneapolis-based BKV has more than 42 years of experience and has worked on more than 100 police station projects and more than 130 fire department projects.
Among the many police and fire stations it has designed, they include the St. Cloud Police headquarters, Ramsey Fire Station No. 2, the Plymouth Public Safety and City Hall facility, the Shakopeee Police Station and the Shakopee Fire Station. It also designed the Wright County/FBI Joint Tactical Training Facility in Buffalo.
