Elk River to consider sale of Pinewood at closed meeting at 6 p.m. tonight

The Elk River City Council will meet in a closed session at 6 p.m. tonight (March 1) to review two proposals asking the city to sell Pinewood Golf Course.
The city received two proposals after sending out a request for proposals to buy Pinewood Golf Course on a fee title or a contract for deed basis.
Trevor Birdsall, Jennifer Abrahamsom and Adrienne Thompson submitted a proposal seeking a contract for deed.
The Elk River Golf Club submitted a proposal for a fee title arrangement.
The council will be asked later that night during its regular meeting to direct staff to develop a purchase agreement and necessary actions to prepare for the sale of Pinewood Golf Course with one of the suitors.
If it goes anything like the sale of the activity center did at its Feb. 16 meeting, that agenda item won’t take long.
The Elk River City Council approved the sale of the former Elk River Library turned-activity center in less than 2 minutes after completing a 40-plus minute closed session to review two proposals and come to a consensus on which it preferred, according to draft minutes of the Feb. 16 closed meeting that followed the Feb. 16 regular meeting and work session.
Elk River Mayor John Dietz opened the closed meeting at 8:54 p.m., noting the property to be discussed was the former activity center building at 413 Proctor Avenue. The meeting was adjourned at 9:38 p.m. and reopened the regular meeting, according to minutes.
It was moved by Council Member Matt Westgaard and seconded by Council Member Christianson to approve the sale of 413 Proctor Avenue to First Step Preschool for $610,000. The motion carried 5-0. Dietz and council members Mike Beyer and Jennifer Wagner also approved the sale.
In addition to city staff, the meeting also was attended by IAG commercial representatives Michael Sedley and Jeff LeFavre.
The meeting was adjourned a 9:37 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.